Guess our Tour de France (TdF) team and you could feature in our official team announcement video!!!

2021 has seen Team Qhubeka ASSOS (TeamQhubeka.com) do something bold and new as we’ve asked our fans to announce our race line-ups. We’ve been blown away by these submissions; their authenticity and creativity, highlighting the deep connection between our team and supporters.

Each video has embraced the true spirit of Ubuntu- I am because we are.

So, for the 2021 Tour de France we’re now calling on our fans to go a step further and to guess our final 8-rider line-up for Le Grande Boucle!

What do you have to do:

Look at the route, look at our squad – then send us a video revealing the eight riders you think will make our Tour de France selection and justify your selection of each rider. Tell us why you selected that particular rider, which stages would suit him, what qualities of theirs would be useful and/or what role or purpose they would fulfill in the squad – if you simply just “love” a rider, that is a good enough reason too! We can’t wait to see what you are able to come up with!

Filming Instructions:

– Show your support in your Team Qhubeka ASSOS and Qhubeka gear – Film in a (relatively) quiet place – Include and #BicyclesChangeLives – Film in landscape orientation – Be as creative as you like – Be sure to say your name & where you are from

*Submissions must be sent by the 12th of June. **By submitting your video, you give us permission to use your submission or part of, on our social media channels/marketing collateral.

Upload Your Video Here (https://bit.ly/3cquJSV)

Media Contact: Jean Smyth (Head of Communications) Email: jean@ryder.co.za Mobile: +27 63 4701 1710 or +31 625 739 033

About Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Team Qhubeka ASSOS is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka ASSOS (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

