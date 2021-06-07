I-515 Tropicana Avenue Nightly Ramp Closures June 7-11 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces on-and-offramp improvements at Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) and Tropicana Avenue (State Route 593) in Clark County. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. As a result, motorists can expect the following closures:

Monday Night – Tuesday Morning (June 7-8) • The southbound Interstate 515 on-and-offramps at Tropicana Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m., June 7, until 5 a.m., June 8, in Clark County to install loop detectors.

Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning (June 8-9) • The northbound Interstate 515 on-and-offramps at Tropicana Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m., June 7, until 5 a.m., June 8, in Clark County to install loop detectors.

Thursday Night – Friday Morning (June 10-11) • The northbound Interstate 515 on-and-offramps at Tropicana Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m., June 10, until 5 a.m., June 11, in Clark County for open grade paving.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.