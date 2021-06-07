Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maka Taylor Signs Public Relations Agreement With Fran Briggs

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Publicist, Fran Briggs recently announced the addition of Maka Taylor to her clientele. Taylor is a Washington, D.C. professional consultant who specializes in economic research and development.

Maka Taylor oversees a timely and powerful platform. She says many single, black women are subject to fragmented futures that are powered by their past. She wants to change that narrative and offers solutions that will strengthen the family as a whole.

Taylor’s consultancy is recognized in and out of Washington for its advocacy and extensive research as it pertains to social economic reform. She specializes in addressing and combating systemic oppression.

“It is an honor to represent Maka. Her consultancy supports and advances the interest of a demographic that is often disenfranchised and marginalized,” stated Fran Briggs. “We are excited to present her forthcoming projects.”

Maka Taylor presents a series of workshops at http://MakaTaylor.com. She is also open to collaborating with like-minded individuals and organizations. For additional information, media inquires and sponsor opportunities, please contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com, or call (928) 275-1342.

