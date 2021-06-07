Work to Begin on Route 4016 (Municipal Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cambria County Maintenance Forces will begin work on Monday, June 14, on the Route 4016 (Municipal Road) over Burns Run Bridge Replacement Project in Susquehanna Township, Cambria County.

Work on this project includes the removal of the existing structure, excavation, installation of a new precast box culvert, roadway approach paving, and installation of new guide rail.

The bridge will be closed during construction and an 8.5-mile signed detour route will be implemented for a period of eight to ten weeks. The detour route will follow Route 4016 (Municipal Road), Route 4025 (Ridge Road), Route 4027 (Double Dam Road), Route 219 and Route 4016 (Municipal Road).

All work on this $200,000 project is expected to be completed by mid-August of 2021.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105