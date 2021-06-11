Shavon Bethel Discusses Elements of a Healthy and Productive Work Environment
Shavon Bethel recently discussed the elements of a healthy and productive work environment.
Workplace leaders must prioritize a healthy workplace culture. A healthy culture always involves clear communication”NASSAU, BAHAMAS, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roughly one-third of a person's life is spent at work. A study from Gettysburg College stated that the average person spends roughly 90,000 hours at work over the course of their lifetime. Shavon Bethel believes if you're going to work that much, it better be in a healthy and productive work environment.
— Shavon Bethel
"You spend a huge portion of your life at work," Shavon Bethel said. "Work should not be a place you view as draining or negative. It should be a place that feels productive, drives you to succeed, provides recognition, and fosters healthy relationships."
Shavon Bethel stated that, so many times, we settle for work environments that are less than satisfactory for higher pay or superior benefits. However, an unhealthy work environment can lead to increased stress, anger, and an overall unhealthy lifestyle. Bethel recently discussed key elements of a healthy work environment.
"Workplace leaders must prioritize a healthy workplace culture. A healthy culture always involves clear communication," Shavon Bethel said. "Workplace purposes and values should be clear for everyone, from top to bottom, to understand."
Bethel explained that clear communication helps reduce misunderstandings regarding personal tasks and community goals. A healthy work environment also means that the work provided to each individual is meaningful, and the individual understands its meaning.
In addition to meaningful work, a healthy workplace will help build meaningful relationships. These relationships help individuals and entire groups succeed in the workplace. It doesn't mean every employee needs to be best friends with every other employee, but it means they can work together in a healthy way to reach a common goal.
"Many times, individuals think a positive workplace culture involves concrete employee rewards, like free food and gift certificates. Or it involves workplace yoga and casual Fridays," Shavon Bethel said. "However, it's so much more about that. It's about providing employees with work that is meaningful and fulfilling. When employees feel fulfilled, they stay at the company longer and feel more driven to reach individual and company goals."
Bethel stated that managers and executives must constantly work to maintain a positive workplace culture based on meaningful work, meaningful relationships, workplace values, and clear communication. Creating and maintaining this culture can feel like a full-time job as employees face hurdles and conflicts regarding their work and fellow employees.
"We can't expect work to be a place that is enjoyable 100 percent of the time, because that's not realistic in any aspect of life," Shavon Bethel finished. "But we can expect it to be a place from which we acquire meaning, fulfillment, and success. All of this comes through a healthy work environment."
