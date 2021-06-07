Senate Passes Five Colorado ComebackBills UNANIMOUSLY as Session Nears the Finish Line

Stimulus bills providing financial support for the State Water Plan, tourism, small businesses, broadband, & workforce development, receive final approval from the Senate

DENVER, CO - Today, the State Senate gave final approval to five stimulus bills that are a part of Colorado’s recovery package, all with unanimous support.

HB21-1260, sponsored by Senators Kerry Donovan & Cleave Simpson, provides $20 million to the Colorado Water Conservation Board to implement the Colorado Water Plan, which will help fund a wide array of projects across the state. Ensuring that Colorado can meet its future water needs is critical in maintaining our state as a competitive place to work, play, and live.

“Colorado’s water challenges demand united focus and innovation,” said Senator Donovan (D-Vail). “This $20 million investment is an important step in Colorado’s work to address looming issues such as drought, climate change, and population growth. But to truly solve these challenges facing Colorado’s water, we must continue to work with farmers and ranchers, conservationists, and water providers to find the necessary funding solutions that Colorado currently lacks.”

HB21-1263, sponsored by Senators Robert Rodriguez and Dennis Hisey, creates a program to provide organizations and businesses up to 10% rebates for holding an event in the state. The program also offers rebates of up to 25% for hard costs of complying with COVID-19 associated public health orders for the event. This will help bring people back for the weddings, vacations, conferences, and festivals that have halted since COVID.

“Colorado typically has a booming events and tourism industry. From weddings to conferences to concerts, we attract people from all around the country and the world to our beautiful state. But COVID has decimated this industry and put thousands of people out of work.” said Senator Rodriguez (D-Denver). “We need to attract business back to Colorado, that’s why this bill is so critical. By giving organizations and businesses a 10% rebate for holding events in Colorado, we will be powering the comeback and stimulating local economies."

HB21-1302, sponsored by Senator Faith Winter, provides $15 million to the successful Energize Gap Fund. Colorado established the fund to support as many Colorado businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as possible, but it specifically prioritized rural businesses and those that are majority-owned by veterans, women, and minorities. HB21-1302 makes modifications to the program to also prioritize businesses that missed out on the initial cycle of funding, businesses in economically distressed areas, and for-profit sole proprietorships.

“After receiving CARES Act funds from the federal government last year, one of our top priorities was keeping small businesses afloat throughout the pandemic, and the Energize Gap Fund has been a proven and effective vehicle for getting those dollars out the door,” said Senator Winter (D-Westminster). “To bolster the continuation of this program, this bill will ensure that the new round of federal funding is targeted towards those who need it most.”

HB21-1289, sponsored by Senators Jeff Bridges and Kevin Priola, provides $75M to increase internet access across Colorado to support services that have become a necessity during the pandemic, like telehealth. It specifically includes $20M for the Ute Mountain and Southern Ute Tribes. Colorado has an opportunity to help bridge the digital divide exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing broadband access for our students, communities, and businesses, and this bill takes a big first step.

“Especially after this last year, more and more of our economy is online, and we have an obligation to make sure every Coloradan can participate in that economy. said Senator Jeff Bridges (D-Greenwood Village). “Connecting unserved and underserved communities to high-speed reliable internet creates more opportunity for everyone, and increases statewide equity and prosperity for all of our families.”

HB21-1264, sponsored by Senators Chris Kolker and Dennis Hisey, invests $25 million to create an initiative within the state Workforce Development Council to reskill, upskill, and “next-skill” workers during periods of substantial unemployment. This will ensure that the state can build back stronger by making sure that Colorado’s workers have the tools they need to thrive.

“The last year has had a devastating impact on all of us, but especially our workforce. Coloradans were unexpectedly forced out of work during the pandemic, which resulted in financial loss, heightened stress, and decreased productivity,” said Senator Chirs Kolker (D-Centennial). “In order for us to build back stronger, we need to ensure that our workers are fully equipped with this skill set necessary for them to get back to work and do their jobs efficiently. This funding supports training to advance one’s skills with their chosen work and develop new skills for those looking for careers new to the twenty-first century.”

HB21-1260, HB21-1289, and HB21-1264 now head to the House for final action HB21-1263 and HB21-1302 now head to the Governor’s desk for his signature. To read the bills and find updates regarding their status, visit leg.colorado.gov.