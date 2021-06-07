Honoris United Universities announces Adaptive Learning partnership to bolster academic innovation in Africa

As part of its ongoing commitment to educate and prepare future leaders and professionals in Africa with 21st century skills, Honoris United Universities (www.Honoris.net) - the first and largest pan-African network of private higher education institutions – has announced a new partnership with Area9 Lyceum (www.Area9Lyceum.com), a world-renowned leader in personalized and adaptive learning platforms.

The addition of adaptive learning, that recreates at scale personalized learning with the benefits of a one-to-one personal tutor, to the Honoris curricula reflects the network’s emphasis on academic innovation by providing students with access to advanced learning technologies. Greatly differing from traditional models of education, adaptive learning cuts training time to focus on creating higher proficiency in learners, improving outcomes and uncovering unconscious incompetence.

Personalized learning to improve skills acquisition Adaptive learning uses proven data analytics and technologies that deeply understand the learning patterns of every unique individual through algorithms from billions of learning experiences, automatically adjusting to the needs of each learner. It gives institutions the opportunity to continuously tailor-make learning according to the needs of each student, delivering an optimal experience that puts the outcomes of the learner at the center which is aligned with Honoris’ student centric approach to education. Capitalizing on Area9’s proven experience in the health science sector, Honoris has introduced the platform in the strategic verticals of Health in Tunisia and Business in South Africa.

Commenting on the partnership, Laura Kakon, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, Honoris United Universities, explains how, “Higher education is undergoing a fundamental reorganization, with a pivot towards new learning systems that accelerate and improve skills acquisition. We are delighted to partner with the Area9 Lyceum’s Rhapsode™ adaptive learning platform to create a personalized learning approach that is critical for improving the outcomes of our students. At Honoris, we are committed to continuously investing in academic innovation and exploring new methods of delivery with a strong focus on student success. 21st century skills development requires 21st century teaching and learning approaches.”

Developed with 25 years of scientific cognitive research and having served over 30 million learners globally, the Area9 Adaptive Learning Platform – Rhapsode™ - guides learners step-by-step using continuous adaptive learning technology whilst eliminating boredom and frustration. The platform can cut the time to proficiency by as much as 50%, with the potential for 100% competency achieved by all.

Dr. Khurram Jamil, President - Strategic Initiatives, Area9 Lyceum, added, “Honoris is the first higher education organization in Africa to bring Rhapsode™ adaptive learning technology to students in higher education in the continent. As we continue to examine the seismic impact that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is having on the needs of the future workforce, we are glad to provide this transformative, data-backed, 21st century training approach to Honoris students and support the provision of the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the technology-enabled workplace.”

Honoris is committed to creating transformative impact in education across Africa by remaining at the forefront of academic innovation, leveraging adaptive learning, AI, AR and VR, simulation, and alternative academic models such as coding bootcamps and more to prepare world-class African talent that is competitive in today’s fast-paced, demanding and increasingly digitized labor and start-up markets.

About Honoris United Universities: Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to educating the next generation of African leaders and professionals able to impact regionally in a globalized world. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility and mobile mind-sets and skills are at the heart of Honoris’ vision of higher education. Honoris United Universities joins the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African Human talent that is competitive in today’s fast-paced, demanding and increasingly digitized labour and start-up markets.

Honoris United Universities gathers a community of 57,000 students on 70 campuses, learning centres and via on-line, in 10 countries and 32 cities. The network counts 14 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Students have an opportunity to experience exclusive partnerships and exchange programs in more than 85 universities across Europe and the United States. Over 300 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Creative Arts and Design, Media, Political Science and Education. Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact. www.Honoris.net

About Area9 Lyceum: Area9 Lyceum brings together more than two decades of learning research and advanced computer science in its next-generation learning platforms for K-12, higher education, and workforce education. As a leader in personalized and adaptive learning, as well as comprehensive infrastructure for learning engineering, design, delivery and analytics at scale, Area9 Lyceum enables clients to realize the future of personalized, multidimensional learning: mastery-based learning. A mastery-based approach enables learners to become proficient in the knowledge and skills that are highly relevant to them, their teams, and organizations. The technologies developed by Area9 are used by millions of learners of all ages and by leading organizations and companies around the world. www.Area9Lyceum.com