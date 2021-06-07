Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Growth Sturdy at 7.6% CAGR to Outstrip $13,007.87 Million by 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Growth impelled by increasing incidence of hematologic diseases and technological advancements in hematology analyzers.

According to our new research study on “Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product and Service, Application, and End User,” the Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Size was valued at US$ 7,252.54 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13,007.87 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Clinical Diagnostic Solutions, Inc.; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Danaher; BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.; Abbott; Diatron; ERBA Diagnostics, Inc.; EKF Diagnostics; HORIBA Medical; and Biosystems S.A. are among the key companies operating in the hematology analyzers and reagents market. Product launches, and mergers and acquisitions are highly adopted strategies by the key market players.

In May 2020, Beckman Coulter launched DxH 690T hematology analyzer in the US. Designed to streamline workflow and minimize downtime in mid-volume laboratories, the DxH 690T delivers all of the benefits of the company’s flagship large-volume hematology analyzers—DxH 900—available in a table-top configuration.

In February 2019, EKF Diagnostics, an international in-vitro diagnostics company, made an announcement regarding its private label distribution agreement with McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. for the distribution of its handheld reagent-free hemoglobin analyzer—DiaSpect Tm.

In 2019, North America dominated the global hematology analyzers and reagents market. The market growth in the region is credited to rising prevalence of hematological diseases, increasing awareness regarding the medical condition, and presence of supportive associations in the region. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to surge in the number of emerging players offering innovative solutions at affordable prices, presence of large patient pool, and continuously developing healthcare infrastructure across various countries in the region.

Based on product and service, the global hematology analyzers and reagents market is segmented into hematology products and services, hemostasis products and services, and immunohematology products and services. In 2019, the hematology products and services segment held the largest market share. It is also expected to account for the largest market share by 2027. The hematology products and services have diverse testing volumes, which helps deliver accurate results. Moreover, these products are generally used in medical laboratories to detect protein or enzymes, and count blood cells for diagnosing illnesses and genetic defects.

The players operating in the hematology analyzers and reagents market are highly competitive and have been introducing novel products and reagents. For instance, in May 2020, Beckman Coulter introduced DxH 690T hematology analyzer in the US to streamline workflow as well as minimize the downtime in medium-sized laboratories. Moreover, in August 2020, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. introduced ProCyte OneHematology Analyzer that helps make the workflows simple and ensure consistency at the point of care. The company has also announced its plans for the global rollout of this product by early 2021. In addition, in July 2017, Sysmex launched the XN-L automated hematology analyzers in the US. Later in September 2018, it also launched XS-500ix in China; the new product is an automated hematology analyzer of its XS-Series. Furthermore, in September 2020, Agappe Diagnostics, in collaboration with L&T Technology Services Limited, introduced its first indigenously developed hematology analyzer—Mispa Count X. Launch of such new and innovative products are fueling the growth of the hematology analyzers and reagents market.

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market: Segmental Overview

Based on application, the hematology analyzers and reagents market is segmented into anemia, blood cancer, hemorrhagic conditions, infection related conditions, and immune system related conditions, and other applications. The anemia segment held the largest market share in 2019, and it is also expected to dominate the market by 2027. In anemia, patients lacks enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to the tissues of the body.

In terms of end user, the hematology analyzers and reagents market is segmented into hospital laboratories, commercial service providers, government reference laboratories, and academic and research institutes. In 2019, the hospital laboratories segment held the largest market share. Also, the same segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate in the market during the forecast period. The blood collection and analysis devices are used more frequently in hospitals and pathology laboratories. Moreover, devices such as tubes, needles, holders, blood analyzers, and other consumables are utilized in the hospital for conducting complete blood check-up procedures. In the laboratories, the collected/sampled blood is used for the clinical tests.









