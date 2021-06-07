“IKAR Industries launches NEXX5, a significant new Smart Cities venture!

Michael Spindelegger Wolf Hisserich

Incorporated with the support of IKAR Technology LLP, NEXX5 is set to be a major new force in accelerating deployment of smart city services!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the public announcement of NEXX5’s leadership team who have developed a broad-ranging technology concept over the last 18 months. The brainchild of German technology sector entrepreneur, Wolf Hisserich, NEXX5 sees him partner with Austrian Co-Founder Michael Spindelegger.

Co-Founding Senior Management Team

Michael Spindelegger - NEXX5 Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board: A highly respected Austrian statesman on the international stage and a spokesman for EU-based industry, Spindelegger is the former Austrian Vice-Chancellor, long-term Foreign Minister and Finance Minister. He became the Chairman of the Austrian People’s Party and has enjoyed multiple other roles in public service at national and international institutions. His long-standing interest in industrial policy saw him become a passionate advocate for technological innovation.

Wolf Hisserich - NEXX5 Co-Founder and CEO: Hisserich is the former CEO International of Qwant, an EU-based search engine with its own indexing engine and a strong policy on user data privacy. He enjoys a very strong track record on the innovative edge of the telecoms industry having been Vice President at Deutsche Telekom for IoT Strategy and Partnering and VP of Global Innovation. In these prominent roles he was also highly active in international business development and technology partnering with leading edge ventures in the USA, China, EU and Israel. He is the co-founder of 4 previous tech start-ups and successfully raised funds for high technology ventures as an Operating Partner of Silver Trail Ventures in the Silicon Valley.

NEXX5 managerial team quotes

Michael Spindelegger, NEXX5 Chairman: “I’m thrilled to hear the kind of responses we’ve been getting about the services being provided by NEXX5. We’re meeting a very real and growing need. This is a venture whose timing is perfect and we have already aligned many of the component for a very rapid expansion to geographies beyond Europe.”

Wolf Hisserich, NEXX5 CEO: “NEXX5 is here to transform the way technology infrastructure is designed and deployed. In keeping with the transformative integration of data that will power smart cities, our products are design engineered to offer more functionality, pleasing aesthetics and easier installation. And those aren’t typical values for current infrastructure tech”.

“Supporting 5G densification with our distinctive solutions is our immediate priority, but the vision for NEXX5 is to provide a whole ranging of enabling technologies that make it more affordable for companies and local government to support the wider upgrade of the urban fabric. We will be at the heart of this transformation with newer technologies, better designs and easier implementation solutions.”

Mario Diel, IKAR Industries Chairman and Co-Founder: “The speed with which NEXX5 has accelerated from the business planning to the stage of operational readiness has impressed us. The calibre of the operational team is always key to maintaining momentum and I have full confidence in the know-how of this team”

