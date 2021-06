UPDATE RE: TRAFFIC ALERT 189 E (CONNECTOR TO SHELBURNE RD) SOUTH BURLINGTON AREA

*UPDATE - THE ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN AND PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY & ALLOW A LITTLE TIME FOR THE CONGESTION TO CLEAR.

189 EAST BOUND (CONNECTOR TO SHELBURNE RD SOUTH BURLINGTON ) IS DOWN TO ONE LANE OF TRAVEL DUE TO A CRASH. THIS IS EXPECTED FOR SOME TIME SO IF POSSIBLE SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES AND EXPECT DELAYS

