Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market to Gain $1,196.5 Million at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027 – Exclusive Report [224 Pages] by Research Dive

The global distributed temperature sensing (DTS) market is projected to surge during the 2020-2027 timeframe due to the low operational costs of the DTS. Single-mode optic fiber is expected to face rapid growth. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to rule the market during the forecasted years.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new report offered by Research Dive, the global distributed temperature sensing (DTS) market is anticipated to gather a revenue of $1,196.5 million by the end of 2027, increasing from a market share of $648.3 million in the year 2019, at a considerable growth rate of 7.8% during the 2020-2027 timeframe. The market report describes various segments dominating the market in detail. Further, a glimpse of coronavirus emergency impact on the market is included as well. Apart from this, SWOT scrutiny, business expansion strategies, major players, research methodology for reference, and recent developments account for a complete market report.

Effect of Covid-19 on the Market



The DTS market is estimated to face an undesirable impact during the coronavirus pandemic due to the lockdown of various industry verticals worldwide. Coronavirus outbreak forced industries such as retail, food & beverage, automotive, and semi-conductors to shut down, to curb the infection rate. Several businesses across the world have been intensively obstructed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, new product innovations in DTS are anticipated to boost the global market in the post-pandemic phase.

Aspects Driving the Market

The global distributed temperature sensing market is projected to surge due to the low operational costs of DTS systems. Also, distributed temperature sensors are safe to use in hazardous areas such as an environment consisting of explosive gases and industrial sensing. All these facets are speculated to drive the market during the forecasted years. Apart from this, innovations in the field of DTS by the market players are projected to amplify the market growth during the analyzed timeframe. However, the high costs of distributes temperature sensors are projected to hamper the market growth in the coming years. Nevertheless, usage of DTS in the investigation of groundwater, sub-surface thermal property predictions, and well flow is projected to create opportunities in the market in the forthcoming years.

Single-Mode Sub-Segment to Face Rapid Growth

From the fiber type segment, the single-mode sub-segment is estimated to register a revenue of $855.9 million by the end of 2027, increasing from a market size of $447.6 million in the year 2019. The ability of single-mode fibers to monitor temperature over a wide surface such as underground regions or submarines make them an ideal choice over conventional sensors. This aspect is anticipated to boost the sub-segment during the forecasted timeframe.

OTDR Sub-Segment to Gain Maximum Revenue

From the operating principles segment, the OTDR sub-segment is predicted to witness significant growth and gather a revenue of $851.2 million during the estimated timeframe. The OTDR principle generates a laser pulse from semiconductors and shot into the DTS fibers. The temperature is monitored through the analysis of scattered light. Hence, the OTDR principle is used to measure losses in the telecom industry. This aspect is projected to drive the sub-segment during the analyzed timeframe.

Oil & Gas Sub-Segment to Gain Largest Market Share

From the application segment, the oil & gas sub-segment is estimated to garner the highest market share of $325.4 million during the estimated timeframe. DTS offers an all-inclusive temperature report to understand tubing, casing, and component working in the oil & gas industry. Also, DTS assures the integrity of the well and maximizes the efficiency of data collection of the oil industry. These facets are speculated to bolster the growth of the sub-segment market during the estimated timeframe.

Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific regional market was accounted for a market share of $150.0 million in the year 2019 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 8.5%, surpassing $290.7 million during the analyzed timeframe. The exponential rise of the Asian industrial applications and the need to ensure safety at workplaces is forcing businesses to adopt DTS systems at a wide scale. Also, a tremendous outgrowth of power transmission lines in Asian countries is increasing the demand for distributed temperature sensors. These facets are projected to fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific market during the forecasted timeframe.

Major Market Players

The well-established players of the distributed temperature sensing market are -

Johnson Controls

Stmicroelectronics n.v.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

NXP Semiconductors

Atmel Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.)

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Sony Corporation

These leading players are planning several strategies such as product developments, research & development, acquisitions of companies, tie-ups & collaborations for maximizing profits, and organizational development to gain an upper edge in the market worldwide. For instance, in March 2020, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, a fiber optic cable manufacturing company, declared the launch of OPTHERMO, a fiber optic DTS. This product is capable of measuring temperature along with the optic fiber and calculates distance as well.



