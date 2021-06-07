15 Examples of Great Marketing for Father’s Day Sales

Everybody loves a good deal.

You don’t have to be an e-commerce genius to know seasonal events like Father’s Day sales present a golden opportunity to increase conversions and make some serious profits.

From an e-commerce seller’s perspective, sales like these can be a powerful tool when leveraged correctly. The potential for emotional storytelling alone makes Father’s Day particularly exciting to plan for.

Of course, this brings up some important questions. Should your brand make a serious, emotional ad or produce fun, light-hearted content on social media? How much self-promotion is too much? What should your landing page design philosophy be?

Let’s take a look at 15 of the most interesting and unique approaches to Father’s Day sales events. By the time we’re done here, you’ll have more than just an e-commerce marketing vision board. We’re breaking down elements of each brand’s strategy and discovering what brings a sales event to life.

Why Should You Have Father’s Day Sales?

Father’s Day sales events present exciting opportunities to both e-commerce sellers and marketers. Clearly, these events can boost short-term sales while attracting new customers.

In my opinion, sales events are about more than just making a few extra bucks today. By strengthening customer relationships and validating target audience data, your brand can also experience long-term growth benefits.

15 E-Commerce Father’s Day Sales Examples Your Business Should Try

We’ve broken down these Father’s Day sales examples into four separate categories so you can choose a strategy that works for your brand.

design guidance content outreach

Each element can make or break your Father’s Day sales event, so take the time to study each example closely.

Design

Great design draws customers in and can help make shopping for dad a bit easier. Here are a few brands rocking Father’s Day designs.

Chiff.com

Chiff.com specializes in providing users with useful sports, travel, and shopping guides. In a sea of overloaded websites and landing pages, Chiff is committed to simplicity in design and their Father’s Day Guide landing page offers a brief, streamlined guide to shopping for your dad this Father’s Day. The bare-bones design may seem ironic as a design example, but it works for their audience. Plus, they manage to link some valuable deals as well.

As an e-commerce seller, it’s easy to get caught up on the design “treadmill.” There’s always something else you could add to your site, a new feature or service you could incorporate. Before you spend your precious time and money on a flashy new design element, ask yourself whether or not it’s even necessary.

If your brand is all about luxury, it may be a worthwhile investment. If you’re operating a small business, stick to the basics. Make no mistake, usablity is the ultimate design element.

Personalization Mall

Customization is a powerful e-commerce element and one that massive brands have taken advantage of. Companies like the Personalization Mall pride themselves on offering fully personalized merchandise at affordable prices.

It’s no surprise then when Father’s Day sales rolls around, Personalization Mall presents customers with dozens of unique options. To make sure those customers don’t leave without making a purchase, they’re given access to a $5 coupon in the form of a pop-up.

Using pop-ups responsibly on your website helps guide customers, which leads to higher conversions and a lower bounce rate. This technique is especially useful if you have an email list, allowing you to collect more user data and re-engage with customers that have abandoned their cart.

Home Depot

Home Depot is easily the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S., selling everything from tools to construction products. Over the years, they’ve cultivated a brand image that appeals to the DIY community.

Their approach to design centers around visual bundling. Essentially, they’ve taken a collection of products that they believe fathers are interested in. By grouping them together, they increase the odds that shoppers will find something valuable among those options.

This is a perfect example of how powerful data can be. By understanding which products are converting well and what a specific target audience is interested in, you can create bundles that are more likely to convert. If you have strong data on your Father’s Day target audience, this technique can quickly become a powerful sales tool.

Guidance

Sometimes finding the right give requires a little help. These brands offer guidance and tips to pick the right gift.

Uncommon Goods

From an e-commerce perspective, we tend to think of guidance as leading customers from the marketing funnel to the sales funnel. While that’s certainly valid, sometimes offering guidance can come down to providing consumers with the right choice for them.

Shoppers need guidance on Father’s Day because, honestly, shopping for loved ones can easily become a confusing, frustrating experience. This is where Uncommon Goods comes in. By creating a series of established lists, Uncommon Goods is able to help shoppers quickly determine the right gift for their dad.

This is an especially useful lesson for e-commerce sellers with massive inventories. Savvy e-commerce sellers understand too many options frustrate shoppers. Instead of overloading your customers with every possible item in your store, present them with preselected lists to simplify their shopping experience.

Amazon

E-commerce giants like Amazon clearly operate at a higher level than the typical e-commerce brand. After all, once you have your own fleet of planes, it’s safe to say you’re at the top of the food chain.

That being said, there’s still plenty we can learn from how they approach Father’s Day sales. Amazon uses its shopper data to do more than just showcase some high conversion products. They’re creating promotions that offer massive discounts to dozens of products in their store.

Offering a valuable Father’s Day sale is more than just presenting the appealing items in your inventory. It’s about transforming your store into an experience. With Amazon’s sale, it feels like a massive deal is right around every corner. Offer rotating sales, and experiment with different discounts to identify the deals that consumers want.

Aldo

Shopping for loved ones can be challenging enough, but trying to find fashionable clothes and shoes for them? That’s an obstacle that many shoppers simply aren’t willing to tackle. Fashion is such a personal experience, so how can you be sure you’re making the right decision?

Aldo recognizes this problem and addresses it by eliminating the shopper’s guesswork. One of their Father’s Day emails linked three distinct shoe styles to different personality types. If your dad were looking for a more relaxed look, you’d be sent to the casual shoe section. If they were more professional, you’d be sent to their dress shoe section.

Use this “style guide” approach as a fashion e-commerce merchant to help your shoppers define their own style.

London Sock Company

If you’re properly guiding shoppers through your e-commerce store, they should feel as though they’re naturally moving from checkpoint to checkpoint until they eventually click “submit order.” However, sometimes creating a more interactive experience can help your brand stand out.

That’s what London Sock Company’s Father’s Day Quiz aimed to do. By creating a quick survey on your dad’s style, shoppers are able to make a more informed, data-oriented decision on what to buy.

If you have multiple similar products in your inventory, this approach can help educate your shoppers on each product’s unique value.

Content

Content marketing is effective any time, but these brands knock it out of the park with well-thought out Father’s Day content.

eBay

As another e-commerce giant, eBay offers access to collector’s items and unique “consumer-to-consumer” sales. Ebay’s approach to Father’s Day is layered, promoting their massive catalog while also educating consumers on the variety of that inventory through content.

Remember, there’s no substitute for high-quality content. It’s not easy to produce, but it can make customer engagement and retention that much easier. If you’re operating with a limited marketing budget, some well-crafted copy on your landing page can work wonders.

Stitch Fix

What stands out about Stitch Fix’s approach to content creation is how committed they are to offering genuine value. Listen, there are hundreds of e-commerce brands happy to deliver shallow content to consumers. For them, it’s just about ranking well on Google. Stitch Fix has an entire library of content designed to offer legitimate style advice, absolutely free.

Stitch Fix shows other e-commerce sellers that there’s more to value than tangible conversions. Cultivating a believable brand identity might be difficult, thankless work, but there’s no substitute for customer trust and loyalty.

Dollar Shave Club

Dollar Shave Club’s “Manifique” ad is a perfect example of how brands should speak to their audience.

Here’s the problem: It’s easy for brands to get caught up in their product perks, offerings, and what makes them better than competitor X. It also bores shoppers to tears and makes ads utterly forgettable.

That’s why Dollar Shave Club decided to ignore all that nonsense and make a music video about “dad bods.” The best part? It actually works.

When you’re making content for your audience, remember this content should be in service to them. Don’t make ads for 20-something model types when you really want to appeal to middle-aged men. Take the time to understand your audience and make them something they can sit back and enjoy.

BMW

Establishing an emotional connection with shoppers is a delicate process. Despite the potential hurdles, BMW wanted to build something special with their Father’s Day ad. BMW’s Father’s Day short film What Drives You? celebrates fathers around the world in a heartfelt, powerful, and beautiful way.

If you’re serious about elevating your brand and creating truly impactful marketing content, you need to identify a narrative that matters to your audience, something bigger than any singular pain point.

Outreach

Sometimes the best sales strategy is reaching out to customers directly. Here’s a few brands using outreach to drive Father’s Day sales.

Google

Google needs no introduction, but you might not be familiar with the Pixel, their flagship phones. After signing up for their newsletter, Google would send consumers information on Google products, offers, and updates.

Google’s Father’s Day email promoting the Pixel 3 and Nest products is a fantastic example of how your e-commerce brand should approach email marketing.

Engage with the consumer, emotionally or otherwise. Provide genuine value during your promotion. Keep your outreach short and sweet, while providing clear calls to action. It might be simple, but it’s effective in keeping potential shoppers informed without annoying them.

Under Armour

Under Armour produces high-quality athletic apparel, which typically means one thing: As far as marketing goes, you’d expect them to produce performance ads exclusively. Swim faster, jump higher, etc. Fortunately, the social media team at Under Armour decided to try something different.

An interview with professional athlete Bryce Harper showcases the impact and influence of a father on a young child’s life. Sure, they talk about baseball, but it’s the bond between father and son that makes this piece of content compelling.

As you plan your video marketing initiatives for the latest batch of Father’s Day sales events, keep in mind social media is a great place to promote human stories and moments.

Dove

Video ads are often intimidating for smaller e-commerce brands for a simple reason: They’ve never made one before! A fantastic example of delivering on both the visual and emotional fronts is Dove Men+Care’s “Calls For Dad” ad.

Visually, it’s beautifully shot. Of course, you can always pay a video marketing studio to nail that component for you. What really elevates this content is how despite its one-minute runtime, “Calls For Dad” speaks to the heart of what fatherhood means for so many men. Being there for your child, through good times and bad.

When your e-commerce brand is ready to create visual content for your Father’s Day sales event, be deliberate about the story you craft.

Mint Mobile

We’ve talked about elevating your ad experience quite a bit today. Still, there are plenty of e-commerce brands that aren’t in a position to create massive, high-budget ads.

Fortunately, it’s possible to still create fun and engaging content on a modest ad budget. Just take a look at Mint Mobile. Instead of spending millions on an ad, they created a fun, adorable animation of a father’s daily adventures with his child.

If you don’t have a limitless ad budget, just make sure whatever you make is fun for consumers. Connecting with audiences is less about money and more about message.

Father’s Day Sales FAQ

Do I need a massive ad budget to market my brand on Father’s Day? Absolutely not! Less truly is more, and you can make fantastic marketing content without spending tens of thousands. How much self-promotion is too much on Father’s Day? When promoting your brand through emails and social media, remember awareness is the goal. Be brief but compelling, and let your landing pages handle the rest. When should my brand make a serious, emotional ad on Father’s Day? When you’re ready and when it makes sense. This demands a strong understanding of your target audience, so don’t rush into these kinds of promotions. Should I upgrade my website before Father’s Day? Only if it’s necessary! Your customers don’t want to be overwhelmed with fancy design choices, they want a user experience that’s easy to navigate. Make that your priority.

Father’s Day Sales Conclusion

If that felt like too much information at once, here’s the simple way of breaking down Father’s Day sales.

Design elements determine how you approach the visual components of your site. Creating unique, value-driven pages with on-site reminders and visual bundles can help create a compelling user experience.

By guiding users within the marketing and sales funnels, you can add structure and clarity to your customer’s journey.

Prioritizing content and its impact ensures you’ll create memorable moments, fostering trust in your brand and genuine customer loyalty.

Understanding the variety of different outreach tactics your brand can use, and how to properly communicate with your target audience can turn a good sales event into a great one.

Properly executing a Father’s Day sales event might sound difficult, but once you’re able to implement those four components, you’ll be one step closer to a successful seasonal sale.

Which seasonal sales event are you excited about most this year?