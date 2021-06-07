PennDOT to Begin Construction This Week on ADA Curb Ramp Improvement Project in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is scheduled to begin this week on a project to improve mobility and safety by installing or improving ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) curb ramps at over 80 intersections throughout Philadelphia.

Under this project, various intersections will see ADA curb improvements on the following corridors:

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard);

Cottman Avenue;

Welsh Road;

Bridge Street;

Philmont Avenue;

Bustleton Avenue;

65th Street;

Kingsessing Avenue; and

Chester Avenue.

In addition to these corridors, ADA curb ramps will be installed at various intersections throughout the city that were identified through a pedestrian safety study.

Several intersections are located within historic districts or adjacent to historic properties and will be designed in accordance with the City of Philadelphia Historical Commission’s standards. Where possible, existing materials, such as granite, stone, or brick, will be reused or replaced with minimal disturbance to the historic structure. Some designs may include pigmented concrete ramps to complement the existing materials.

Beginning today, motorists may experience a periodic short-term lane closure, weekdays, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on 65th Street between Cobbs Creek Parkway and Kingsessing Avenue, Kingsessing Avenue between 65th Street and 52nd Street, and on Chester Avenue between 52nd Street and 42nd Street through late October.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Road-Con Inc. of West Chester is the general contractor on this $5.2 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in summer 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

