Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 291 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,934 in the last 365 days.

Butler County Maintenance Activity for the week of June 7

State

Routes

Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 0068 Evans City Rd Butler Patching M-TH SR 0038 Oneida Valley Rd Washington/Venango Patching M-F SR 0528

Prospect Rd—seg 210                                             Mon

Seg 200   Tues & Wed

Seg 150   Thursday

Seg 90   Friday

Forward Drain repair/replace inlets & endwalls/ install parallel pipe SR 4006 Keister Rd—seg 10-100

Slippery Rock M &

T/Cherry W & Th

Patching      M-Th SR 2010

Saxonburg Rd-- ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-

8800

Jefferson/ Summit Shoulder Work     M-T SR 0356

Freeport Rd/N. Pike Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-

284-8800

Summit/Jefferson/Winfield Shoulder Work     T-W SR 2013

Rockdale Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-

8800

Jefferson/ Penn Shoulder Work W-Th SR 2007/2012

Dinnerbell Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-

8800

Jefferson/Penn Shoulder Work     TH-F SR 2015 Monroe Rd Buffalo Pipe Replacement M-W SR 2018 Sarver Rd Buffalo Pipe Replacement W-F SR 0068 Evans City Rd Butler Patching      M-F SR 1010 Hooker Rd—seg 150-210 Concord Edge Patching T-F

SR 3017

SR 0008

Myoma Rd—seg 10-20 and 70 William Flynn Hwy—seg 290 Adams Bridge PM      M

SR 3027

SR 3028

SR 3021

Seneca School Rd—seg 10-50 Hartmann Rd—seg 60

Franklin Rd—seg 100

Jackson Bridge PM      T

SR 3010

SR 0422

Brownsdale Rd—seg 150 Ben Franklin Hwy—seg 110 Penn Bridge PM      W SR 0422 Ben Franklin Hwy—seg 390-400 Butler Bridge PM      TH SR 0068 Evans City Rd—seg 510 Butler Bridge PM      F SR 0138 N. Washington Rd from SR 308 to SR 38 Clay/Concord/Washington Patching T-F SR 0173 Centerville Pike Dependent on Weather Slippery Rock/Brady Line Painting       M SR 0008

Willian Flynn Hwy to SR 308 Dependent on

Weather

Center Line Painting       T SR 0308 West Sunbury Rd Dependent on Weather Center to Venango Line Painting       W-TH SR 0422 Ben Franklin Hwy Dependent on Weather Butler to Clearfield Line Painting       TH-F SP 07 Stonehouse Stockpile Slippery Rock Maint. of Grounds M

You just read:

Butler County Maintenance Activity for the week of June 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.