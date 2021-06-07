Butler County Maintenance Activity for the week of June 7

State
Routes
Local Road Names
Municipalities
Activity
SR 0068
Evans City Rd
Butler
Patching M-TH
SR 0038
Oneida Valley Rd
Washington/Venango
Patching M-F
SR 0528
Prospect Rd—seg 210 Mon
Seg 200 Tues & Wed
Seg 150 Thursday
Seg 90 Friday
Forward
Drain repair/replace inlets & endwalls/ install parallel pipe
SR 4006
Keister Rd—seg 10-100
Slippery Rock M &
T/Cherry W & Th
Patching M-Th
SR 2010
Saxonburg Rd-- ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-
8800
Jefferson/ Summit
Shoulder Work M-T
SR 0356
Freeport Rd/N. Pike Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-
284-8800
Summit/Jefferson/Winfield
Shoulder Work T-W
SR 2013
Rockdale Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-
8800
Jefferson/ Penn
Shoulder Work W-Th
SR 2007/2012
Dinnerbell Rd ANY RESIDENTS THAT WOULD LIKE FILL DIRT CALL: 724-284-
8800
Jefferson/Penn
Shoulder Work TH-F
SR 2015
Monroe Rd
Buffalo
Pipe Replacement M-W
SR 2018
Sarver Rd
Buffalo
Pipe Replacement W-F
SR 0068
Evans City Rd
Butler
Patching M-F
SR 1010
Hooker Rd—seg 150-210
Concord
Edge Patching T-F
SR 3017
SR 0008 Myoma Rd—seg 10-20 and 70 William Flynn Hwy—seg 290
Adams
Bridge PM M
SR 3027
SR 3028
SR 3021
Seneca School Rd—seg 10-50 Hartmann Rd—seg 60
Franklin Rd—seg 100
Jackson
Bridge PM T
SR 3010
SR 0422 Brownsdale Rd—seg 150 Ben Franklin Hwy—seg 110
Penn
Bridge PM W
SR 0422
Ben Franklin Hwy—seg 390-400
Butler
Bridge PM TH
SR 0068
Evans City Rd—seg 510
Butler
Bridge PM F
SR 0138
N. Washington Rd from SR 308 to SR 38
Clay/Concord/Washington
Patching T-F
SR 0173
Centerville Pike Dependent on Weather
Slippery Rock/Brady
Line Painting M
SR 0008
Willian Flynn Hwy to SR 308 Dependent on
Weather
Center
Line Painting T
SR 0308
West Sunbury Rd Dependent on Weather
Center to Venango
Line Painting W-TH
SR 0422
Ben Franklin Hwy Dependent on Weather
Butler to Clearfield
Line Painting TH-F
SP 07
Stonehouse Stockpile
Slippery Rock
Maint. of Grounds M
