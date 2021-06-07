How to leverage your 2021 influencer marketing on Amazon

If you shop online, you probably bought from Amazon at some point. Amazon accounts for about half of all e-commerce sales, and there is no doubt that it is the center of e-commerce. However, with thousands of sellers listed on the platform, it can be difficult to see products by the right buyers.

According to Marketplace Pulse (2021), Amazon 9.7 million sellers worldwide, of which 1.9 million are actively selling in the market. The competition is undoubtedly fierce.

Interestingly, Amazon has launched its influencer program in response to recent changes in marketing, particularly influencer marketing. Amazon influencers are experts in a particular niche on social media, enabling them to influence buying decisions – especially by buying a product sold on Amazon.

Influencer marketing, which involves the use of business leaders to share the goods and messages of a brand with a target audience, is one of the most successful ways to let people know how they can learn products.

We share a lot about marketing influencer on Amazon in this post. Read on to learn how the Amazon Influencer program works.

How does the Amazon Influencer program work?

The Amazon Influencer program, launched in 2017, is an effect of Amazon’s already successful affiliate program.

In essence, the Amazon Influencer program has a common concept that encourages influencers to create their own online store window where they can list items they have purchased, endorsed or endorsed.

Additionally, fans of Amazon Influencers are linked to the individual customer catalog of the individual they follow through the Amazon Influencers program.

So what are the requirements to join this program?

First, you need to apply using one of your social media accounts to be eligible for the program. After your application, Amazon staff will carefully review your Youtube, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account to make sure it fits their requirements.

If you already have big fans on a major social media platform, you are more likely to be admitted to the influencer program. However, they do not just examine the number of followers before acceptance.

An excerpt from the Amazon website states: “While looking at the number of followers and other engagement measurements of your social media presence, we also look at the type of content you post and the relevance it has for Amazon. customers have. “

Most importantly, the value of your audience is a measure of acceptance of the program. The stronger your interaction with your target audience, the greater the chance that you will be accepted.

How is the Amazon Affiliate Program different from Amazon Associates?

The Amazon Influencer program is an extension of social media influencers Amazon’s current online affiliate program. When you participate in the Influencer program, you create a profile on Amazon with a URL so that you can advertise products to your followers. This program offers you another way to send traffic to Amazon, which is especially useful if hyperlinking is not an option.

Alternatively, the Amazon Associates program helps creators, publishers, and bloggers to earn content from their traffic using easy link building tools. In addition, the Amazon Associate program creates and sends affiliate links on their websites and social media channels. Influences can maximize these links to make money. Most importantly, the Amazon Influencers program and the affiliate program are important ways to make money on Amazon.

In particular, anyone can participate in Amazon’s affiliate program, promote Amazon products using their unique links, and earn commissions from eligible purchases. Although similar to their affiliate program, the Amazon influencer program is more exclusive and harder to join.

How to Become an Influencer on Amazon: A Step-by-Step Guide

1. Sign up for the Amazon Influencers Program

Source: Amazon Website

As outlined above, you must have an active social media platform to sign up for the Amazon Influencer program. The Amazon staff will research your social media platform to make sure it fits into their requirements.

If you do not qualify for the program for the first time, you can try again later if you have a larger audience, and your involvement has increased. You also need an Amazon account to promote goods once you have been approved.

2. Create your Amazon Store Window

Source: Amazon

After accepting the app, you should start working on your own Amazon store window. Your storefront is the most important way to promote goods to your target market. Furthermore, you can compile product recommendation lists.

Most influencers’ social media accounts already have a theme and look, and they choose to match the theme to their Amazon store window. However, some choose to make it different. It is determined by what you believe is the right match for your target market.

With a suggested list of items you use and experience, you can build and organize your Amazon store window.

Let’s look at other details related to creating your Amazon store window.

Business Insider Africa

In addition, you need to set the payment option of your store by entering your payment and tax information. To gain access to your profits, you must earn a minimum of $ 10. Payment is available by direct deposit, Amazon gift card or check.

A store can be personalized with images and a bio, just like profiles on social media. Influences is encouraged to share content on Amazon’s social app, Spark, and link to the store in their Facebook, Twitter and YouTube posts.

How to connect with brands sold on Amazon

Amazon is starting to allow influencers from other networks to be on their site. With the implementation of the Amazon influencer program, buyers can connect with brands sold through Amazon through the Influencer Amazon pages. This is a place to see new and fascinating products in stock. This influencer page will also be a place to visit discover the best products to sell on Amazon.

However, do not approach brands with approval contracts if you have found one that you want to work with. Take it easy and build a relationship first. Not only will this make them feel more comfortable with you, but it will also help you determine if this brand is a good fit for you.

To get in touch with brands that sell on Amazon, you can follow these simple tips:

Note: look for clear details about the brand – who is it? What do they sell? You can also follow them on their social media platforms for more details.

Involvement: Make the brand awareness of your presence. You can add a review to their product and more.

Start a conversation: Although you can start a conversation with a brand through an instant message, you also need to send an email. First read the topic of collaboration. In addition to all you can earn from your service as an influencer.

Closure

Amazon’s influencer marketing platform has the potential to change the way influencers and marketers interact. These new influence windows more clearly distinguish sponsored and non-sponsored content. Other online e-commerce sites will follow Amazon’s lead in the future, and influencers who take care of digital store windows where they advertise goods on behalf of marketers may become more popular.

Influencing marketing on Amazon is a way to earn money from your audience and to generate revenue without being sales oriented.

This post was written by the AMZScout Amazon Expert Team. AMZScout is one of the best Amazon research tools. We like to share our expertise and trends to lead sellers to success.