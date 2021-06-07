VReel Powers American Institute of Floral Designers® Nature Reclaimed Exhibit at the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show

The Philadelphia Flower Show has thousands of attendees per day that are looking to be amazed and educated. VReel gives the attendees intriguing information with a simple tap of their phone. Valerie McLaughlin, AIFD and Ron Mulray, AIFD welcome Matt Rader, PHS President to experience the AIFD® Nature Reclaimed exhibit powered by VReel. Valerie explains how the AIFD® Nature Reclaimed VReel empowers attendees to click the PHS link to find ways to volunteer. AIFD® National President, Jackie Lacey, AIFD, CFD talks about the AIFD® mission to promote education and support AIFD® accredited designers around the world. The AIFD® Nature Reclaimed VReel makes it easy to find a designer.

AIFD® announces the use of VReel, a video first, online curator that instantly connects flower show attendees visually to the AIFD® Nature Reclaimed exhibit.

AIFD® is utilizing engaging technology to elevate its exhibit experience with VReel, which will allow attendees to actively educate themselves on the dynamic designs within the exhibit” — Kristen Philips, Executive Director of AIFD®

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Institute of Floral Designers® (AIFD®) announces the use of VReel, a patent-pending video first, online curator that instantly connects flower show attendees visually to six showcases within the AIFD® Nature Reclaimed exhibit. The attendees can simply tap or scan the unique qrcode at any of the six showcases within the exhibit to instantly see AIFD® accredited designers providing an education overview about the design, creation process and types of flowers, plants and supplies used to create the work of art. The overview includes links to the AIFD® accredited designers, sponsors, flowers, plants and supplies.

Kristen Philips, Executive Director of AIFD®, stated “AIFD® is utilizing engaging technology to elevate its exhibit experience with VReel, which will allow attendees to actively educate themselves on how the dynamic designs within the exhibits are created by our talented members. This goes hand in hand with AIFD®’s mission to advance the art of professional floral design through education, and we know attendees are going to love the interaction!”

Donta’ Bell, CEO of OfficialTalent, stated “I’m excited to work with AIFD® and their amazing accredited designers from around the world. Our dynamic, auto-play, video first interface empowers AIFD® to provide instant value to their flower show attendees, accredited designers and sponsors.”

About VReel:

VReel is a patent-pending, video first, online curator that instantly guides your audience to the destinations that you care most about, without using a search engine or website to start from. It transforms the ability for brands, agencies, creators and businesses to visually curate an online ecosystem. OfficialTalent, Inc., is the inventor of VReel. Visit the website: www.vreel.page. It’s free to get started.

About AIFD®:

Established in 1965, the American Institute of Floral Designers® (aifd.org) is the floral industry’s leading non-profit organization dedicated to establishing, maintaining, and recognizing the highest standard of professional floral design. Accredited membership in AIFD® is extremely selective and obtained only after a candidate has effectively demonstrated advanced professional ability of his or her floral artistry and a clear understanding of the elements and principles of design. Members proudly wear the AIFD® addendum on their name to demonstrate that their peers have found them to be “Accredited in Floral Design.” They must continue to demonstrate their “cutting edge” art by meeting specified continuing education requirements.

VReel Powers American Institute of Floral Designers® Nature Reclaimed AIFD® Exhibit at the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show