Same Day Delivery Market to Garner $20.36 Billion by 2027: Says Allied Market Research

Growth in the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization drive the global same day delivery market. Based on transportation, the roadways segment accounted for the major share in 2019. Based on region, on the other hand, the North America market would grow at the fastest CAGR by 2027. Prominent Players: A1 Express Services Inc., Aramex, DHL, Dropoff, Inc., FedEx Corp., Jet Delivery, Inc., Power Link Expedite, United Parcel Service of America, Inc. USA Couriers and XPO Logistics, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global same-day delivery market was pegged at $5.78 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $20.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Development of e-commerce industry and rise in trading activities due to globalization fuel the growth of the global same day delivery market. On the other hand, poor infrastructure, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of retailers on logistics service impede the growth to some extent. However, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

Flight cancellations and travel bans across the world led to huge slowdown of the supply chain and logistics activities across the globe. Accordingly, the global same day delivery market was impacted negatively.

However, government bodies worldwide have now come up with relaxations and the market is projected to recoup soon.

The global same day delivery market is analyzed across application, mode of transportation, end user, and region. Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the B2C segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly one-third of the global same day delivery market. The market across North America, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global same day delivery market report include Aramex, DHL, Dropoff, Inc., USA Couriers, FedEx Corp., XPO Logistics, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., A1 Express Services Inc., Jet Delivery, Inc., and Power Link Expedite. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

