Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (06 June 2021)

New Cases: 6 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,390 Active Cases: 334 Total Recovered: 32,667 (7 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 10 (2 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 2 Total Tests Conducted: 248,986 (272 New) Total Deaths: 1,157 (1 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 358,989 (0 New). Second Dose 19 (0 New)