What lies behind images of social media, and why hunt brands for it?

Most social media content is visual, and users upload it 3.2 billion photos every day. These images contain a lot of information about our consumer habits, which is not always revealed in the captions.

Visual insights by YouScan aims to help brands gain insights from social media images quickly and effectively. Visual Insights uses machine learning to analyze millions of user images and identify important details such as logos, demographic data (age group, gender), activity, surrounding objects, environment and many others.

Let’s dive into five main ways Visual Insights can reveal valuable information in user-generated images.

Look at the right consumption situations and get ideas for new products

Visual Insights can help you find out how real consumers use your product by looking at what they post online. The algorithm selects the scene (setting) of the image – such as fashion or street – as well as other objects in the image.

Legal use cases can inspire future ideas for marketing campaigns, new products, or improvements to existing products.

For example, when examining visual content from international coffee retailer Starbucks, Visual Insights ‘cake decorating’ reveals some of the brand’s most popular activities.

Starbucks can use this already popular activity to create new products, such as cake decorating sets with the mermaid logo.

Refine your buyer personas and reach new audiences

Visual insights can help you refine or create new buyer characters by distinguishing between age groups, gender, occupation, and activities portrayed by the user-generated images.

The more a category appears among your online audiences, the larger it will appear on a VI bubble map. You can filter the gallery of user photos to learn more about a particular demographic: for example, analyze images of the youth to see what activities are popular in that age group.

Visual Insights can also be used to find new target audiences. After researching some popular activities on Starbucks user photos, we found ‘software engineering’ as one of them:

These insights can help a brand connect with new audiences by acknowledging consumers’ love for their products – with, for example, a promotional campaign to celebrate International Program Day.

Identify brand ambassadors

Visual user-generated content can help you find new things brand ambassadors, and even identify promoters among your employees. These users do not have to explicitly mark the brand name or mention it in their caption – YouScan’s logo recognition feature can collect images by identifying the brand assets indicated on them.

Our analysis of Starbucks showed an increase in reports from baristas following the summer 2020 trend for ‘TikTok drinks’ – off-menu items with creative recipes that became popular on the video platform.

This has led to an increase in Starbucks’ engagement statistics as social media users share their experiences online.

The TikTok trend has encouraged many Starbucks baristas to create content related to their work, all without the company’s explicit encouragement.

Identifying promoters within the business can help your brand create effective organic marketing by encouraging the creativity of your employees.

Cultivate local marketing with cultural insights

The ubiquity of visual social media content means that if you plan to expand your services to a new region, cultural insights about your new target audience are just one click away with Visual Insights.

You can collect user-generated photos from the desired extension area using geotags. Then you can compare demographics and consumption situations between audiences.

For example, if you are a coffee merchant who wants to expand into a new country, it is worth considering the cultural characteristics of the region and adjusting your marketing strategy accordingly. Regional user content in Russia and the US has shown clear trends: in Russia, coffee drinkers take their coffee with white medicine and enjoy their drinks at home; in the United States, people like to have their drinks on the go and lean towards black coffee.

Keep track of the most interesting social media posts

Viral reports, a famous person, a crisis situation or a new visual trend can cause an increase in engagement statistics as social media users share their experiences online. One day it might be a minimalist image of a coffee mug, another day – in a car with a new Frappuccino. YouScan’s engagement chart makes it easy to spot which scenes, objects, people or activities are more appealing in terms of visual social media.

For example, when filtering all citations by author’s gender, it appears that the visual content created by women and managed is gaining a lot of engagement despite the relatively small number of citations. Monitoring such insights can simplify the planning of further online activities and generate even more attractive content. In the case of Starbucks, they could create a campaign that would put women behind the wheel in the spotlight.

Summary

Visual analysis is the new black in marketing as it exposes hidden insights and helps businesses see through the eyes of their customers. Apart from the mentioned use cases, brands can now quickly discover new real use cases and product feedback, user-generated content for marketing purposes, analyze offline sponsorships, create attractive content, and much more. Meanwhile, there is no restriction on the use of visual analysis, as it is a versatile tool for managing various tasks.