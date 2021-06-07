Brandi Susewitz of Clear Office to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 17 billion pounds of office furniture ends up in our landfills each year. Yes, you read that right. 17 billion. And with the reality of the pandemic, that number will only grow larger.

Commercial grade furniture, like the type manufactured by the Steelcase, Herman Miller, Knoll and Hayworth brands, is built to last, but companies move about every seven to 10 years. That means they are throwing away perfectly good furniture and it's not getting a second life. In fact, only one percent of office furniture is getting reused and repurposed!

Brandi Susewitz is the founder of Clear Office, the first online marketplace for companies to buy and sell pre-owned office furniture.

“When clearing office space, clients tend to be reactive instead of proactive,” says Brandi. “They end up being at the mercy of the broker and their vacate date. They need the tools to be proactive, and that’s what Clear Office provides.”

Brandi has been in the office furniture industry for over twenty years. When the pandemic began last March hit, like many people, Brandi and her husband were impacted financially. No one was buying new office furniture, and any projects in my pipeline had been put on hold or cancelled.

That’s when Brandi discovered that there was no e-commerce website to buy and sell used office furniture.

“I had been in the office furniture industry for a long time and knew that the industry was broken,” says Brandi. “I started to think about all the years that I was in the new furniture business and remembering the conversations that I had with people, with companies, with facility managers, workplace strategists. This completely turned the lights on for me. Now would be a perfect time to try to fix the industry and make it easier for people to buy and sell their unwanted office furniture.”

Facility managers can go to the site, upload their inventory with photos and descriptions, as well as specify the date the furniture is available, or needs to be out of the building. Architects and designers who are working on commercial projects can use the platform to shop for already existing materials.

“I've been part of a lot of conversations this past year with architects, contractors, sustainability experts,” says Brandi. “They're all trying to figure out how can we make building and construction a more circular economy. This is an opportunity to bring the used office furniture market into the 21st century!”

