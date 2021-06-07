Sydney Spiewak and Elina Vives Interviwed by Candice Georgiadis
Sydney Spiewak, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist at Clinical Weight Loss and Wellness. Elina Vives, Vice President and General Manager at Signify.
You should challenge the status quo when it is in service to your customers and the business. But, you also need to get out of your own way for it to work.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.
— Elina Vives, Vice President and General Manager at Signify
Building up the correct marketing for your company is key to breaking out of a rut. Candice Georgiadis can facilitate a strong brand and image buildup across social media and conventional websites. Reach out to her at the below contact options to get your company headed in the right direction. Two recent client interviews are excerpted below.
-
Sydney Spiewak, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist at Clinical Weight Loss and Wellness
We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?
The three main blockages would be time, motivation, and fear!
Time — Let’s face it, we are all pretty busy! While we know we should make a salad, it is less time consuming to pick up fast food for the family.
Motivation — Deep down inside all of us, if we were really motivated to do something or wanted it so badly, we would!
Fear — Fear is a big one because as humans, we are scared to not be perfect or to not succeed every time. We never want to fail but guess what — failure is okay and that’s how we learn!
Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)
Meditate before bed — Putting down your phone and avoiding unnecessary screen time before bed can be a powerful tool for a less restless sleep. Meditating before bed helps to quiet those thoughts running through our heads and is an effective way to help people accept that things may not be ok.
Write down your emotions in a journal — By recording, reviewing, and reframing your thoughts, this will help you feel more in control of your life. This will help reset thought patterns and live a more mindful, happier life.
Drink lots of water — Ensuring your body gets enough water is important for your overall health. Not only does water prevent dehydration, water also has many benefits for the body including regulating body temperature, lubricating joints, getting rid of waste, and many more.
Surround yourself with people that make you feel good — When you spend time with positive people, you will notice yourself becoming more positive! Thus, more people will want to spend time with you. As a result of the change in attitude, this snowball effect means that you will likely accomplish more.
Load up on daily vitamins. Incorporating vitamins into one’s diet sets the tone for the day and helps ensure a good routine. Personally, I like to stay consistent with my morning routine and having daily rituals help that. I started incorporating vitafusion’s Brain Food into my morning routine, which contains Ashwagandha and phosphatidylserine to help support brain nourishment, focus, and stress!
Read the rest here
-
Elina Vives, Vice President and General Manager at Signify
What led you to this particular career path?
I like to describe my story as one of grit and grace. At a young age, I stepped into a leadership role in my household by helping to care for my three siblings. My family taught me the importance of persistence and the value of hard work, which has helped me get to where I am today.
In terms of my career path, I went to Saint John’s University, where I studied brand marketing and truly found my passion: for communications, and for consumer behavior and engagement. I am obsessed with understanding how they use products and view and interact with brands!
Upon graduation, I started my marketing and sales career in the fast-moving consumer goods industry at Miller Coors. Over the course of 16 years, I progressively took on greater responsibility within the organization, eventually being named Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Coors portfolio. I like to get uncomfortable and challenged myself to take on cross-functional roles at Miller Coors. This allowed me to put myself in colleagues’ shoes, and truly understand different avenues in supporting our customers and end-consumers.
I then moved on to spend three years with Samsung, where I served as Vice President of Marketing for the mobile computing and wearables and the home appliances divisions.
Finish reading the interview here
Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.
About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.
Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/
Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis
Candice georgiadis
candicegeorgiadis.com
+1 203-958-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn