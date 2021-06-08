The BPO Network: Helping Businesses Fast Track Their Due Diligence When Building Offshore Teams
Through a network of referral partners, The BPO Network helps companies all around the world set up remote teams offshoreSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BPO Network is a global business process outsourcing and offshore staffing aggregator that is making a big impact.
Both directly, and through a network of referral partners, they help companies all around the world set up remote teams offshore to complement existing business operations. They help businesses to operate smarter, more efficiently, and more profitably.
They bring decades of experience in offshoring, outsourcing, sales, and operations to help businesses connect with the best value business process outsourcing providers around the world on commercially favourable terms.
They work closely with professionals who have a strong business network like Accountants, Commercial Bankers, Commercial Real Estate Agents, and Mortgage Brokers to help their client's fast-track due diligence and to set up high-performing offshore staffing team quickly. Professionals interested can apply and join The BPO Network offshore staffing referral program.
The COVID-19 Pandemic has accelerated the appetite of many small to medium businesses to leverage the benefits of building an offshore staffing team in countries like the Philippines.
Remote work was forced upon many businesses in 2020 and 2021 and they quickly came to the realisation that remote work can be as effective, if not more effective than the traditional in-office setup.
Once a business embraces remote work, then the location of the person becomes less critical. What matters is the skillset of the individual and their ability to be able to work and communicate effectively in a remote working environment.
Offshoring gives businesses access to a global workforce who have experience working for a diverse range of companies across different industries and geographic regions. This brings fresh energy and an injection of new ideas to organisations that leverage offshore staffing as a business strategy.
There is no limit to the types of roles suitable for offshoring – from Accountants and Bookkeepers, Debt Collection Agents, Customer Service Representatives, and Digital Marketers, to less obvious roles such as specialists in Engineering & Drafting.
By submitting a request for an offshore staffing proposal, The BPO Network will source the most suitable partner from their extensive network of offshore staffing providers to find the ones most suitable to your specific needs. They will introduce you directly to key executives or owners to progress discussions and will be available to provide any support and guidance along the way.
Selecting the right offshore staffing vendor is an important decision, and there are many factors that need to be considered. The BPO Network only partners with vendors who meet the highest standards so you can progress negotiations with confidence that you are dealing with the top players in the industry in terms of both service delivery, price, and overall value.
If the selected vendors have appropriately skilled people in their recruitment pool already, your offshore staffing team can be set up and operational within 1-2 weeks. If you have a large-scale requirement like setting up a 100 person call centre then the lead time will be longer to reflect the sourcing and recruitment process, but unlike doing it in your home country, your Offshore Staffing provider will take care of all the grunt work, leaving you to focus on other areas of your business.
If you have been thinking about offshoring for a while, or want to implement this business strategy into your own company, then The BPO Network is a free service available to you.
