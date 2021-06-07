St. Johnsbury/ DUI & Leaving Scene of Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A402606

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/06/21 2205 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive / Post Office Lane, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI / Leaving the scene of an accident

ACCUSED: Cullan Achilles

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Melanie Allard

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/06/21, VSP St. Johnsbury was at a scene of a family fight on Post Office Lane in Lyndon, VT. At approximately 2205 Troopers and other witnesses heard a crash occur near this location on Memorial Drive. Witnesses advised that a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle and then drove away. This vehicle was located shortly after, 1/4 of a mile south of this location. After the operator showed several signs of impairment, he was arrested and charged for DUI and Leaving the scene of an accident.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/21 0800 hrs

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.