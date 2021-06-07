St. Johnsbury/ DUI & Leaving Scene of Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A402606
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/06/21 2205 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive / Post Office Lane, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI / Leaving the scene of an accident
ACCUSED: Cullan Achilles
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Melanie Allard
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/06/21, VSP St. Johnsbury was at a scene of a family fight on Post Office Lane in Lyndon, VT. At approximately 2205 Troopers and other witnesses heard a crash occur near this location on Memorial Drive. Witnesses advised that a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle and then drove away. This vehicle was located shortly after, 1/4 of a mile south of this location. After the operator showed several signs of impairment, he was arrested and charged for DUI and Leaving the scene of an accident.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/21 0800 hrs
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.