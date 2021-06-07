Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury/ DUI & Leaving Scene of Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402606

TROOPER: David Garces                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/06/21  2205 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive / Post Office Lane, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI / Leaving the scene of an accident

 

ACCUSED: Cullan Achilles                                              

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Melanie Allard

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/06/21, VSP St. Johnsbury was at a scene of a family fight on Post Office Lane in Lyndon, VT. At approximately 2205 Troopers and other witnesses heard a crash occur near this location on Memorial Drive. Witnesses advised that a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle and then drove away. This vehicle was located shortly after, 1/4 of a mile south of this location. After the operator showed several signs of impairment, he was arrested and charged for DUI and Leaving the scene of an accident.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/28/21 0800 hrs         

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

