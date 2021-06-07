Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Novel Shows the Harsh Realities of Pursuing a Dream Without a Degree in New York City From First Time Author

Broke in New York City with a Dream Cover

Perfect book to add to your summer reading list! A woman's struggle to support her dream of being a stand-up comedian in NYC! Does she find a solution?

ASTORIA, NEW YORK, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First-time author Lily Kay Martin released her coming-of-age novel, "Broke in New York City With a Dream." It's available on Amazon in Kindle or Paperback. It will be available on Apple Books soon.

Broke in New York City is about a New York City comedian, Penny, who is sick of her multiple minimum wage jobs getting in the way of her consistently pursuing her dream of being a stand-up comedian. Hence, she takes a chance and decides to become a dancer at a gentlemen's club. Will it lead her down a dark path, or will it be just the freedom of time and money that she needs? When she finds love, will he support her occupation- or leave?

Lily Kay Martin is the first to admit that she is using a pen name. "I'm super nervous about releasing it because it's my first novel, and I did everything myself. I wasn't sure how to get an agent or publisher- so I figured- I'll self publish and learn as I go along," said Martin. She wrote this novel when she was twenty-five and finally got around to finishing it five years later.

For more information, check out the Instagram page at: https://www.instagram.com/brokeinnycwithadream/. To contact for business/press opportunities, email: brokewithadreaminnycnovel@gmail.com. To purchase, visit: Link to purchase

Lily Kay Martin
brokewithadreaminnycnovel@gmail.com
