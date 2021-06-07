Likesporting Announced Summer Deals On Home Gym Equipment For Their Social Media Followers And Buyers

As many fitness enthusiasts want to skip the gym and work out in the comfort of their home, Likesporting announced summer deals to make their dreams a reality.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Likesporting, a leading online fitness store, recently announced cool summer cashback offers on their home gym products. The owners said that they aim to help people get the feeling of gym environment at their home. They added that fitness enthusiasts need not to go out and can easily work out in the comfort, safety, and privacy of their own living room. Likesporting summer deals are available on a range of home gym equipment, including treadmills, bikes, rowing and strength training machines.

While speaking about the summer deals at a recent press conference, the owners said that buyers have a chance to win 50% cashback of the amount actually paid to likesporting.com. They can get cashback on purchase amount of up to €200.

"Buyers need to like and follow Likesporting's official Facebook page to enter the contest. After following our page, they need to choose their favorite products. We offer free shipping and 1-year warranty on all of our home gym equipment products. After receiving their orders, users need to post on Facebook with one image of the unopened packing box with the Likesporting brand logo visible on it, another image of the unboxed product, with the brand logo visible on it, and one image of them using the product. In addition to that, they need to tag @Likesporting on their post", said a top sales executive of Likesporting.

Likesporting summer deals will end on 30th June at UTC+0 hours. According to the executive, they will choose 10 lucky contestants and send an email to each of them to confirm their qualification on 1st July at UTC+0 hours. The cashback will be made through the chosen payment method of the contestants by 5th July UTC+0 hours.

"Contestants can tag their friends to increase their chances to win the cashback. We are quite sure that this is going to be an exciting contest with loads of cool deals on the platter for our patrons. The aim of Likesporting is to raise awareness about our latest home gym equipment products through the contest.

About the Company

Likesporting is a leading online store selling a wide variety of home gym equipment.

To know more, visit www.likesporting.com.