TikTok shares new insights into how SMEs make the most of their presence on the platform

TikTok has released the second element of its new ‘Behind the Business’ series, which provides tips and insights for SMEs wishing to use the platform within their digital marketing approach.

The first part of the series highlights video tips and techniques to make your TikTok tracks stand out, while this new set take a more in-depth look at how small business owners really use TikTok to increase audience connectivity and increase their market presence.

The first video, for example, looks at whether TikTok is suitable for your business.

Other videos offer best practices and tips for building communities, while also providing a collection of direct insights from SMB owners on what they believe are the real keys to TikTok success.

It’s worth checking out the excerpts of about one and a half minutes if you’re interested in building a presence on TikTok, or just wondering what other brands get from the platform and how they use it. .

And while most of the advice is fairly broad, there are good notes – and the fact that it comes from businesses that actually post on the platform adds extra value to the shared insights.

TikTok continues to increase and stays at the top of the app store maps, with predictions that it will achieve a billion active users at some point this year. Therefore, it is the platform that most SMEs want to know more about, and if you’re in the boat, then this new video series is definitely worth your time.

You can watch all the TikTok ‘Behind the Business’ videos here.