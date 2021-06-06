Facebook publishes new report on the future opportunities of AR and VR

As technology advances rapidly, augmented and virtual reality elements will become important considerations in a wide variety of ways, with AR glasses enabling visual overlays on your real-world perspective, and VR headsets offering new, immersive connectivity.

It also offers a range of new opportunities for marketers – this is where it is new report from Facebook income.

This week, Facebook has a new, 28-page report about how AR and VR are evolving, and where they are headed in terms of consumer interest, future applications, utility and more.

You can download the full report here, but in this post we are going to look at some of the key highlights.

First, Facebook outlines the key elements that drive the next phase of AR / VR development, and where each one is based on usage trends.

Past technological shifts, such as mobile connectivity, have followed the same evolution, suggesting that both elements will become significantly more influential and valuable in everyday life in the near future.

Indeed, Facebook says that 75% of all business owners expect to use AR and VR technology in the next two years, while global spending on AR and VR 6x will increase.

As you can see here, the adoption of users is also increasing, with the demand for AR content having a solid demand, especially as more people turn to e-commerce and buy online.

AR and VR technology can provide invasive solutions to narrow the gap between the in-store and in-store experience, and more consumers are looking at such tools as an important way to advance their product discovery and branding process.

It is also interesting that the data from Facebook shows that English-language searches related to AR and VR on Facebook have grown almost twice as fast in emerging markets as in adults, which in turn indicates expanded potential.

As you can see here, however, interest is growing in every market, based on Facebook trends, highlighting the fact that more immersive technology platforms will be the key to future growth, and this could offer entirely new opportunities to connect with consumers. act and promote promotions. for your business.

As per Facebook:

“AR and VR can revolutionize how people deal with brands – and how brands deal with people. Imagine being able to meet one – on – one with famous clothing designers and see how lipstick binds to the lips by becoming part of the chemical composition of the product. or to have a house represented by a brilliant creative director. ‘

We are not there yet. AR technology is still advancing, while AR portables are just now making their own first appearance. But the next big shift is coming, and it will open up a series of new opportunities in different ways.

Some interesting elements to consider and to possibly consider your planning.

You can read Facebook’s full report “AR / VR: new dimensions of connection” here.