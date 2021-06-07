Manufacturing Success in Georgia: Book Tour Begins at Lummus Corporation, Savannah on June 8th
The tour series begins at Lummus Corporation in Savannah June 8. Attendees will learn about the history of the cotton gin in Georgia starting with Eli Whitney.
Lummus is pleased to host the first stop of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance book tour, and we are proud to be featured in the book.”SAVANNAH, GA, US, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturing Success in Georgia – an Illustrated History: shares the rich history of manufacturing in the state, beginning with early European settlers and continuing through modern innovations. The newly released book is authored by Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance and Dianne Dent-Wilcox.
— Ross Rutherford, VP of Product Management & Marketing - Lummus
Moss will tour the state and visit manufacturing leaders to discuss the history and future of manufacturing in our state. This tour will also highlight the abundance of manufacturing career opportunities now available.
The tour series will begin at Lummus Corporation in Savannah on June 8th. Tour attendees will learn about the rich history of the cotton gin in Georgia, starting with Eli Whitney. Lummus is the world leader in cotton gin manufacturing. Guests will see the entire manufacturing process and meet modern day craftsmen at work.
“Lummus is pleased to host the first stop of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance book tour, and we are proud to be featured in Manufacturing Success in Georgia – an Illustrated History,” stated Ross Rutherford, Vice President of Product Management & Marketing with Lummus. “Our legacy in manufacturing dates back to 1863, and we have certainly seen the ups and downs that challenge manufacturing in Georgia.”
“In the tour of our facility, you will see many of the ways we have positioned ourselves to weather marketplace and economic fluctuations. The use of innovative product designs, lean production, and new manufacturing technologies allow us to reduce lead times and costs. Diversification through the addition of other product lines through our sister company, Carter Intralogistics, has added to our capabilities, and all this puts us on a platform for success, both now and in the future,” Rutherford added.
About the book:
Manufacturing Success in Georgia details an amazing journey across the entire state and highlights the impact of manufacturing in both urban and rural Georgia. The book covers manufacturing's role from the invention of the cotton gin by Eli Whitney to the most advanced business-class aircraft in the world produced by Gulfstream, including a wide range of industry segments from cotton to carpet, firearms to food, transportation to timber, among many others.
A book-signing tour will include stops at many of the factories covered by the book. Beginning in early June, Jason and his wife, Kandy, will crisscross the state, visiting factories and interviewing industry leaders in their mobile studio. These interviews will be shared on social media and through their podcast Manufacturing News Network. The tour will promote the book and showcase great career opportunities in manufacturing.
Many Americans have been permanently displaced from their careers due to shifts in the economy as a result of COVID-19. At the same time, manufacturers are competing for the best talent, so now is the perfect time to attract available talent to the manufacturing industry.. See www.manufacturingsuccessingeorgia.com for the tour schedule and route. Factories will be hosting tours and others will be doing interviews only. Online registration is required for available public tours.
“We have so much to be proud of in Georgia. Our manufacturing community is amazing. This book and tour will highlight the success we have had in the past and help us make plans for an even brighter future.” Jason Moss
About the authors:
Jason Moss committed to help support and grow Georgia’s manufacturing community through the organization he founded in 2008, the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA). GMA’s mission of connecting, educating, and promoting manufacturing companies, engineers, and designers is accomplished through the wide range of events they provide. Members of this organization stay up-to-date with current trends, sell more products, and make the right connections. The publication of Manufacturing Success in Georgia fulfills Jason’s dream of teaching Georgia’s manufacturing history while promoting Georgia’s manufacturing future. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer for GMA where he hosts a wide range of events to promote manufacturing and continually looks for ways to bring people and ideas together to increase success for all.
Dianne Dent Wilcox, the daughter and sister of Georgia paper mill workers uses research, memories, and photographs to capture history. An award winner in history, writing, and education, Wilcox taught ten years of middle and high school, taught twenty years at Georgia Military College’s Warner Robins Campus, and in 2021 teaches English Composition at GMC’s Eastman campus. In 2018, she published Georgia Patchwork: Pictures and Personalities of 159 Counties; and in 2020, Planes, Trains, and Heroes: A Story of Warner Robins and the Robins Region, and co-wrote Manufacturing Success in Georgia with Jason Moss, Chief Executive Officer of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance. Her other written works include Fort Hawkins and Frontier Georgia, Wrightsville Relatives, and Along the Garrison Road.
About Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA):
GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Georgia Manufacturing Job Board are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please call 770-338-0051 or visit their website at www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.
