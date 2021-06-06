A Small Business Guide for TikTok [Infographic]

Have you considered the potential of TikTok for your digital marketing efforts?

Even if you do not think it fits perfectly, you have no doubt thought about it. The platform is now on course to surpass a billion users in 2021, which will achieve it on the same level as Instagram, and its continued popularity, especially among younger audiences, has adapted many more marketers into the latest TikTok trends and is trying to determine if it fits.

Indeed, a recent survey conducted by SkyNova found that TikTok is the platform that business owners currently want to crack the most, as they seek new ways to promote their online presence and connect with potential customers.

If this sounds like you, this infographic will help. The team of ZenBusiness compiled a comprehensive overview of all the key elements you need to consider to create a brand presence on the platform.

There is a hope to be included in your planning – check out the full information below.