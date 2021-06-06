Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 4500 Block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest.

At approximately 6:14 pm, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a residential building, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding Second District Officers. A firearm was recovered.

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, 40 year-old Hernondez Cromwell, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Additionally, the suspect was charged with Arson as a result of a DC Fire and EMS Investigation into a fire that occurred inside of a residential building in the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest, on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Arson investigators determined the suspect intentionally set the fire.

