Alloy Personal Training Announces Next Location to Open in Billings, Montana
Alloy Personal Training, premiere personal training fitness franchise, announced it has awarded another franchise set to open in Billings, Montana, in the Fall.
Alloy is the only fitness franchise brand that has taken small group personal training to scale, which I believe offers the best member experience and results.”ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alloy Personal Training, the premiere personal training fitness studio franchise, has announced it has awarded another franchise set to open in Billings, Montana, in the Fall of 2021.
— Casey Kelly
Casey Kelly is the newest franchisee in the Alloy PT Franchise family and the first in Montana.
Kelly graduated college with a mechanical engineering degree in 2008 and worked in that capacity for ten years. In 2014, after several years of studying human performance while working as an engineer, he decided to become certified as a personal trainer through NASM. He worked part-time on the side as a personal trainer in a few local gyms to explore the field. In 2017 Kelly and his wife opened an independent training studio offering group personal training services.
“We plan to open our first location in Montana's largest city of Billings. We are excited about the opportunity to bring a new fitness concept to the Big Sky State,” says Kelly.
Several additional locations throughout the state will follow the Billings location.
Kelly credits his understanding of the metrics behind the Alloy business model as the basis for his investment decision. “Alloy is the only fitness franchise brand that has taken small group personal training to scale, which I believe offers the best member experience and results,” said Kelly.
Regarding the timing of his family’s investment in Alloy, Kelly added, “There is a great opportunity to move where the industry is headed, toward proactive health and lifestyle enhancement better managed in the small group setting.”
Access to Alloy's experience, resources, and proven track record was key in Kelly’s decision. “Alloy’s industry-leading best practices already proven through thousands of licensed clubs worldwide create a simpler path to scale a business in an area I am passionate about with an experienced and trustworthy company. “We have owned our studio for the last four years and are ready to take the next step by scaling with Alloy.”
Alloy Fitness Franchise CEO and founder had this to say, “We are so excited to have Casey join our franchise community, bringing Alloy to Billings. Our team is so happy to be working with him.”
Alloy Personal Training will announce further franchise deals shortly as the appeal of its concept and the market for fitness services continues to boom.
Franchise discovery days are underway for prospective Alloy franchisees, and territories are currently being awarded. If you or someone you know is interested in having their own successful personal training business, the Alloy systems are well developed and focused on an emerging sector of the fitness industry visit alloy online at alloyfranchise.com to learn more.
About Alloy Personal Training Franchise
Alloy's fitness program was created in 1992 around a very straightforward philosophy: people who get personalized coaching get better results. The Alloy systems, platforms, and know-how have already served millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities worldwide and was recently awarded the AFS Fitness Business of the Year.
Alloy's established, effective fitness platform and business management solutions have delivered real results throughout the world. Alloy Personal Training Franchise gives franchisees the chance to impact their community and their future with a branded, brick-and-mortar Alloy Personal Training franchise location.
Today, Alloy programs are among the most effective programs in the world for helping people who want to look and feel their absolute best. Learn more at http://alloyfranchise.com
About Rick Mayo
Rick Mayo is an accomplished fitness business entrepreneur and founder and CEO of the Alloy Personal Training Franchise.
Rick's business journey began with his original personal training studio, which opened in 1992 and is still going strong, having delivered exceptional fitness experiences to tens of thousands of clients in the Roswell, Georgia, area. In 2010 Rick started Alloy, a personal training business platform. As a result of Alloy's combination of customized client programs, business systems, and technology tools, leading health club and gym brands adopted the Alloy model. It rapidly grew to serve over 1,000 licensed fitness facilities worldwide. With years of experience deploying the Alloy systems under their belt Mayo and his team took the next logical step by launching the Alloy Personal Training franchise in 2019 to deliver a turnkey opportunity encompassing the entire personal training business model from build-out design through equipment, business systems, technology platforms, marketing, and more.
Rick, a fitness entrepreneur, has delivered keynotes on personal training and fitness business trends to audiences worldwide. He has also been an advisor to organizations like the Gold's Gym Franchisee Association and the American Council on Exercise, among others.
Rick and his Alloy Personal Training Business team have signed several development agreements and are in talks to develop several additional markets. To learn more, visit www.alloyfranchise.com.
