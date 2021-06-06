Westminster and Shaftsbury / Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo and Trooper Shepley

STATION: Westminster and Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: June 6th, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Oakwood Cemetery Road, in the Town of Townshend, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Chaz Soboleski

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

VICTIM: Al Jeffers and Sons (The Vermont State Police does not release the names

of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 6th, 2021, at approximately 0800 hours, Vermont

State Police received a call that a thief had stolen copper metal from Al

Jeffers and Sons, in the Town of Townshend. The complainant advised he had tracked the metal and person of

interest. The person of interest was known to be on Dorset Hill Road, in the

Town of Dorset, in a 2018 Subaru Outback. Troopers from the Shaftsbury

barracks investigated and detained Chaz Soboleski, 28, and subsequently found

the stolen copper metal. Soboleski was arrested and processed at the Shaftsbury

barracka. Soboleski is scheduled to appear at Windham County Criminal Court on June 7th, 2021, at

12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 7th, 2021 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Windham County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

Trooper Eric Acevedo

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road,

Putney, Vermont 05346

O:802-722-4600

eric.acevedo@vermont.gov