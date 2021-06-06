Westminster and Shaftsbury / Grand Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102223
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo and Trooper Shepley
STATION: Westminster and Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: June 6th, 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Oakwood Cemetery Road, in the Town of Townshend, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Chaz Soboleski
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
VICTIM: Al Jeffers and Sons (The Vermont State Police does not release the names
of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 6th, 2021, at approximately 0800 hours, Vermont
State Police received a call that a thief had stolen copper metal from Al
Jeffers and Sons, in the Town of Townshend. The complainant advised he had tracked the metal and person of
interest. The person of interest was known to be on Dorset Hill Road, in the
Town of Dorset, in a 2018 Subaru Outback. Troopers from the Shaftsbury
barracks investigated and detained Chaz Soboleski, 28, and subsequently found
the stolen copper metal. Soboleski was arrested and processed at the Shaftsbury
barracka. Soboleski is scheduled to appear at Windham County Criminal Court on June 7th, 2021, at
12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 7th, 2021 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Windham County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Eric Acevedo
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road,
Putney, Vermont 05346
O:802-722-4600
eric.acevedo@vermont.gov