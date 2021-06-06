Beware: How Binary options scammers is taking advantage of the Covid 19 Pandemic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Scamming is a pandemic that seems never ending. This pandemic is targeting almost all countries, especially countries with a high level of digital transactions such as the United States, Australia, Western European countries and East Asian countries. In the conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic, it seems that we are facing two types of pandemics at once; The Covid-19 pandemic itself and the scamming pandemic involving digital money businesses; binary options.
Binary options
Binary options may seem tempting but which many people don’t realize, most are usually scams. Basically binary options are “all or nothing options.” Some people call it the “fixed return option.” This option works on a concept similar to that of gambling; if you predict wrongly you will lose your money. At first glance it’s quite fair but in reality, scammers often create fake websites that are deliberately created to attract as many potential traders as possible. One of the classic ways that is often done is to make as if the business activities offered are in the United States.
Usually they net out potential traders by creating the impression that they will lose the opportunity if they don’t invest the money right away. There is no real business activity, only wishful thinking. The trading platforms available don’t really exist.
Report An Investment Scam
So how to minimize the risk of fraud? Should we just go back to our jobs and forget everything including online businesses and investments? Of course not! We can continue to look for income online but with the right planning and anticipation. Professional funds recovery experts like StarkwoodPro can be of great help in getting back lost funds if we are already caught up in these type of scams. In many cases, they can help fraud victims to recover their funds.
