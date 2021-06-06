Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brand Identity for Outline by Outline A fiery, fatty food brand …

A fiery, fiery food brand with a lot to say and more to serve. Asian entrees launched by two sisters in collaboration with award-winning chefs.

Outline’s work for Omsom was inspired by the change that occurred when forces collided, sparked and created something new. Whether it’s an idea or your dinner – the whole becomes more (and different) than the sum of its parts. This cultural standpoint and the heat that the founders placed behind it served as the concept for their shiny brand identity.

The showpiece of the Omsom launch – the Sampler – features entrees Larb, Lemongrass BBQ and Sisig. The large format of the Sampler enabled us to continue to tell the story of the fiery potential of the visual brand by letting the word brand take over the space, while repeating and distorting it. The packaging is a large chest of drawers-style drawer with melting motifs that frames the starter inside

