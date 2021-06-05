19 lakh people supported by MAHA Peconet under #RISE4India during COVID-19
Maha PECONET is one such network of 85+ organizations convened by UNICEF Maharashtra, with 300+ on-ground volunteers and teams working tirelessly to fight COVIDMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What has made the second wave even more dangerous is the mutation and sheer scale at which it has struck us this time. No wonder we weren’t ready for this both mentally as well as in terms of infrastructure to help treat the patients. But amidst this pandemic there is still hope; organizations both nationally and internationally are doing all they can to strengthen the existing system by providing essential supplies and supporting the ones in need with appropriate food and medicine supplies.
Maha PECONET is one such network of 85+ organizations convened by UNICEF Maharashtra, with 300+ on-ground volunteers and teams working tirelessly since April 2020 to help the most vulnerable, ensuring that no one is left unattended in this time of crisis. The efforts have helped over 10,00,000 people pan India in 2020 alone.
The team is working closely with the Public Health Department for District Hospitals and other medical needs across all urban and rural geographies, small towns, villages, and remote tribal areas of Maharashtra.
Till May 2021, Maha PECONET along with RISE Infinity Foundation and United Way Mumbai, supported by numerous on-ground volunteers and NGOs, has been able to benefit as many as 19 lakh individuals.
This relief has reached these individuals as: medical supplies- 5,22,950 (Masks, soaps, PPE kits, Face shields, Menstrual kits, gloves, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters and other essential medical supplies), 33,387 Ration Kits, 1,12,797 people being assisted in getting vaccinated and nearly 13 lakh people reached through awareness campaigns in 10 cities covering 1723 urban localities, 72 villages and 35 districts.
The relief effort has covered 46 districts (Mumbai, Pune, Nanded, Akola, Nashik, Satara- to name a few) and 123 villages in areas like Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Gondia, Latur, Raigad and others.
Going forward the campaign #RISE4India intends to benefit as many as 2 million people in the coming months. As much as the efforts are aligned in the right direction, the resources are still being mobilized to meet the ever increasing demand for medical, food and hygiene related items. Therefore now is the time for every individual in the nation to #RISE4India and contribute in whatever capacity they can and however the feel is possible- be it through money, volunteering or supplies.
Know more:https://www.unitedwaymumbai.org/mahapeconetcovidresponse
About RISE Infinity Foundation:
RISE INFINITY FOUNDATION (RIF) was founded in 2014 with the objective to help create a more Responsible, Inclusive, Sustainable and Eco-Friendly society that will meet the immediate needs of those who are challenged and underserved.
Rise Infinity Foundation is committed to strengthening communities through collaboration with various partners helping the community members address their vulnerabilities.
