SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/TOWN OF WOODFORD
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B301529
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 4, 2021 at approximately 2335 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodford State Park, Woodford, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Richard Brown
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: Trevor Beliveau
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 4, 2021 at approxiamtely 2335 hours, Troopers from
the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a citizen dispute at the Woodford State
Park off of VT Route 9 in the Town of Woodford. Investigation revealed that
Richard Brown (23) of Pownal, VT had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to
Trevor Beliveau (25) of Bennington, VT. Brown was subsequently arrested for
aggravated assault and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.
Brown was later released on Court Imposed Conditons of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/07/21 @ 1230pm
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - No LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421