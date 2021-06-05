Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/TOWN OF WOODFORD

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B301529

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Justin Walker                      

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 4, 2021 at approximately 2335 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodford State Park, Woodford, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Richard Brown                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: Trevor Beliveau

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 4, 2021 at approxiamtely 2335 hours, Troopers from

the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a citizen dispute at the Woodford State

Park off of VT Route 9 in the Town of Woodford. Investigation revealed that

Richard Brown (23) of Pownal, VT had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to

Trevor Beliveau (25) of Bennington, VT. Brown was subsequently arrested for

aggravated assault and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.

Brown was later released on Court Imposed Conditons of Release.  

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/07/21 @ 1230pm            

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - No LOCATION:      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police 

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

