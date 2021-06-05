Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Antioch Man Indicted, Charged in TBI Sex Doll Investigation

NASHVILLE – Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit have arrested and charged an Antioch man accused of possessing childlike sex dolls.

TBI agents began investigating its case in October 2020, after receiving information that William Crowder (DOB 4-11-69) ordered a childlike sex doll to be shipped to his home. TBI agents subsequently executed a search warrant at Crowder’s residence and found at least six childlike sex dolls, several of them dressed in children’s clothing.

On May 19th, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Crowder with six counts of Possession of a Childlike Sex Doll and one count of Selling, Distributing, or Transporting a Childlike Sex Doll. Agents, assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, arrested Crowder on Friday and booked him into the Davidson County Jail where, at the time of this release, he was being held on $30,000 bond.

