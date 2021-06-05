DOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 5 – JUNE 11

Newsroom Posted on Jun 4, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Friday, June 11, in observance of King Kamehameha I Day, unless permitted. Highway 130 special use lanes will not be operational.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 79 and 81, Manuka State Wayside and Road to the Sea, on Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KONA

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 119, Kamehamalu Street and Kahoolele Street, on Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for survey work.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTES 19/190) —

1) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

2) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 34 and 38, Mauna Kea Ranch Road and Kalopa Road, on Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) WAIKOLOA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 3.9 and 6.9, near Saddle Road, on Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.8 and 8.3, Ainaloa Boulevard and Keaau-Pahoa Road, on Tuesday, June 8, from 4:30 a.m. to 5:40 a.m., for street light repair.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 17.4 and 18.4, Hook Road and Kynnersley Road, on Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

