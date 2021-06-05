DOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 5 – JUNE 11

Newsroom Posted on Jun 4, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

No daytime roadwork will be scheduled on Friday, June 11, in observance of King Kamehameha I Holiday. Special use lanes and HOV lanes will not be operational.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Right or left lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU TO HALAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

4) HONOLULU TO SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating 2-3 lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Radford Drive overpass and Keehi Interchange on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for bridge inspections.

5) WAIPAHU TO SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closures and lane shifts on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Paiwa Interchange and Radford Drive overpass on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sign replacement work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and the H-1 Freeway on Saturday, June 5, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., street light repairs.

2) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts and possible closures of the onramps and offramps from the H-2 Freeway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for street marking. Ramps will remain open unless there is a safety concern, or the minimum lane width cannot be maintained. If a ramp closure is needed, signage and a detour will be in place.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE TO HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the H-3 Freeway in the westbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Halawa Interchange on Friday, June 4, and Monday, June 7, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly, for joint replacement work. Motorists are advised to use Likelike Highway and Pali Highway as an alternate route.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) PEARL CITY

Lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waiawa Road on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

2) WAIALUA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 930) in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

3) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. Beginning Saturday, June 5, the contraflow will operate seven days a week, including state holidays.

4) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge work.

5) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the westbound direction between Hakimo Road and Kaukama Road on Monday, June 7, through Wednesday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for fence repair.

6) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Mailiilii Road and Maipalaoa Road on Wednesday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for overhead utility work.

7) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, June 6, through Thursday, June 10, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Haiku Road on Wednesday, June 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pole replacement work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK)

Two center lane closures on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku Street on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for trenching, pipe installations, and sidewalk repairs.

2) NIU VALLEY

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

3) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Old Kalanianaole Road and Kailua Road on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for restriping.

4) KAILUA

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in the southbound direction between Pali Highway and Kapaa Quarry Road on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HALAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Laulima Street and Salt Lake Boulevard on Thursday, June 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for fence repairs.

2) HALEIWA TO PEARL CITY

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Weed Circle and the H-1/H-2 Split on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

3) KAHALUU

Roving right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction between Kahekili Highway and Johnson Road on Thursday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

4) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Wahinepee Street on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge repairs.

6) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Radford Drive on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and H-3 Freeway overpass on Monday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure of Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Halekauwila Street and Sumner Street on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure of Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Sunday, June 6, through Friday, June 4, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) HONOLULU

Left lane closure and left turn pocket closed on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Wylie Street and Coelho Way on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Niolopa Street and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk, curb and gutter work.

5) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Pali Tunnels and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for striping work.

6) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

7) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Wylie Street and Dowsett Avenue on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

—VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Queen Emma Street on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HONOLULU

Left lane closures on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Queen Emma Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— ENTERPRISE AVENUE —

1) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on Enterprise Avenue in both directions between Roosevelt Road and Midway Road on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— NUUANU AVENUE —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in both directions in the vicinity of Wylie Street on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent stoppages on Ala Auana Street on Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Aolewa Street and Lagoon Drive on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Middle Street in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and King Street on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement construction. Traffic will be contraflowed in the southbound lanes.

2) HONOLULU

Left lane closures on Middle Street in the northbound direction in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for catch basin work.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Kokea Street and Auld Lane on Sunday night, June 6, through Friday morning, June 11, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed.

— SCHOOL STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on School Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Lusitania Street on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— WYLIE STREET —

1) NUUANU

Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— CORAL SEA ROAD —

1) EWA (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Coral Sea Road in the eastbound direction between Long Island Street and Triploi Street on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work.

— FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in the northbound direction between Roosevelt Road and Kapolei Parkway on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for construction of concrete curb work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD (ROUTE 76) —

1) EWA (NIGHT WORK)

Lanes shifted on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Renton Road and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping and marking work.

— KAUKONAHUA ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in the southbound direction between Kaamooloa Road and Hukilau Loop on Tuesday, June 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for Hawaiian Telcom pole replacement work.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Puuloa Road in the nothbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and H-201 Freeway on Saturday, June 5, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

###