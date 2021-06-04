Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the 1300 Block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:00 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, June 3, 2021, 24 year-old Deswon Franklin, of Southeast DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).