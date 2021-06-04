WhatsApp adds option to speed up the delivery of voice messages

Here’s a quick message, which can come in handy for those who communicate via voicemails – and in particular long voicemails. Today, WhatsApp has added new variable options for speeding up the speed of audio responses.

It’s pretty simple – if you get a voicemail, you can play it 1x faster on a regular basis, or you can lean slightly more towards Chipmunk-style voices by turning the playback to 1.5x or even 2.0x normal speed.

Which, as many have noticed, is an alternative messaging app Telegram enabled its users to do so since 2018.

Telegram, and another messaging app, Signal, have both gained traction over the past few months due to WhatsApps controversial privacy policy update, which enables it to share data of user transactions with businesses in WhatsApp to the parent company Facebook.

Many users have misinterpreted it so that Facebook has access to their WhatsApp messages or other personal information, which is not correct. But while WhatsApp has worked to clarify this and ensure that people understand what is actually changing, many have promised to switch to alternative platforms instead, to prevent the chance of Facebook gaining more insight into it.

This is partly why Telegram users were eager to point it out that they have had this function for years. The update was first introduced on WhatsApp desktop last week, but has now also been introduced to all users on iOS and Android.

So, a new option for fast listeners, which can be useful if people are sending you lengthy messages, or maybe readings of their novel are underway or so. Once you change your speed setting, it will stay that way until you change it again.

The update is available in the latest version of WhatsApp.