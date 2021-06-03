A group of landlords on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to issue an order that would effectively end the federal government's national ban on residential evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
You just read:
Landlord groups urge U.S. Supreme Court to end pandemic eviction ban
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.