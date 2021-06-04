Few Israelis needed a pacesetter to the suitable of Netanyahu. Naftali Bennett is about to oust his previous boss anyway.

Two years later, he’s on the verge of becoming the country’s next prime minister.

A former chief of staff to then-opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett could now unseat his former boss, bringing an end to Netanyahu’s run as the country’s longest serving prime minister.

Bennett has signed onto a historic coalition agreement with centrist leader Yair Lapid who brought together a wide swath of political parties as part of a change coalition to oust Netanyahu, including a far left party and even for the first time in Israeli history, an Arab-Israeli party. If Israel’s parliament signs off on the deal in the coming days, Bennett will take the top job for the first two years of a four-year term, followed by Lapid.

He will sit alongside politicians with completely opposing ideologies to his own.

Bennett lies to the right even of Netanyahu in several crucial areas. He would carry into office a history of incendiary remarks about Palestinians and a well-documented ambition to annex…

