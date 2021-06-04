OSA Supports Local Governments with 2021 Accounting System Update - June 4, 2021

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – This afternoon State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2021 Update for the Small City and Town Accounting System (CTAS).

“Our office supports the operations of local governments so they can increase efficiency and better deliver services. Today’s update will help reduce the time it takes local officials to run payroll,” said Auditor Blaha.

This is a mid-year update to the CTAS Chart of Accounts and Payroll module. The CTAS program, designed by the Office of the State Auditor (OSA), maintains accounting records, assists in bookkeeping tasks and is more affordable than other accounting software packages.

“I especially want to thank the city and township officials who tested and provided feedback on the update,” Blaha added.

Details on the update may be found here under item six.

