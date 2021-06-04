For Immediate Release

Contact:

Chris Nordstrum (415) 601-1992 Chris.Nordstrum@nmlegis.gov

June 4, 2021

President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart Appoints Attorney Lisa Curtis to Citizen Redistricting Committee

SANTA FE – Today, New Mexico Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart appointed Lisa Curtis to the Citizen Redistricting Committee, the seven-member committee tasked with drawing New Mexico’s state House, Senate, U.S. Congressional, and Public Education Commission district maps for submission to the Legislature. Curtis is an attorney with expertise in tort and election law. She has represented New Mexicans in District Courts throughout the state for almost 30 years, and is responsible for bringing about landmark verdicts and decisions in the New Mexico Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, and 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for the people of New Mexico. In addition to her busy law practice, she is involved in the tech and real estate industries, is trustee of the LK Curtis Children’s Fund, actively works with the University of New Mexico School of Law, is a former State Senator, is currently ranked as a “Best Lawyer in America,” and is the Chair of the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women.

“I am pleased to appoint Senator Curtis to the Citizen Redistricting Committee. Her deep background and expertise in election law will be invaluable to the committee as they embark on determining how the state will be delineated between districts,” Pro Tem Stewart said. “I have full confidence in her to represent New Mexicans well and fairly.”

In reaction to the appointment Ms. Curtis said, “it is my role as the mother of four 20-something children that motivates me to assure all New Mexicans’ voices are heard. It is our people that should decide what we need to better this State. Our vote is our voice. I am happy to serve my state so each person’s voice will be heard.”

