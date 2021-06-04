Green Boom Announces Adam Taylor as Board Member for Aviation Launch
Green oil-only absorbent company seeks to leverage Taylor’s long history of successful leadership in the aviation industry
We are excited to add Adam’s expertise and determination to the Green Boom team.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Boom, a revolutionary line of eco-friendly absorbent products, is pleased to announce that longtime aviation industry leader Adam Taylor has joined its Board of Directors. Taylor is currently the Chief Revenue Officer for Springshot and has held several other prominent aviation industry positions. Taylor will also serve as a consultant for Green Boom, where he will be responsible for helping to establish relationships in the aviation industry, as well as assisting in the strategic development of aviation products and services.
— Sudhir Sharma, CEO & Founder of Green Boom
Green Boom recently introduced the first oil-only spill kit to earn the USDA BioPreferred Certification. Its oil spill prevention, response, and remediation products are ideal for storage in a new easy, to-go package for outdoor leaks or spills.
“We are excited to add Adam’s expertise and determination to the Green Boom team,” said Sudhir Sharma, CEO & Founder of Green Boom. “His knowledge of the aviation industry and the impact our products can have to make it green, along with his tremendous background in lifting companies to the next level, make him the ideal person for our team as we are poised for significant growth in 2021 and beyond.”
A single Green Boom absorbent takes approximately 4lbs of bio-based material to clean up 8lbs of oil. While the other brands are essentially using kitty litter, which takes approximately 120lbs of product to clean up those same 8lbs of oil. It’s also important to note that the kitty litter (plastic or clay based) has harmful dust particles (carcinogens) and it’s not biodegradable like Green Boom products. Plus, those companies are still required to pay for disposal.
In Taylor’s full time role at Springshot, he leads the customer team and elevates the company’s platform to meet the increasingly sophisticated needs of those working in aviation, healthcare, live events, education, hospitality and other complex operations. As an innovative and entrepreneurial 16-year airline executive, Taylor understands day-to-day airport operations and has spent a career building systems and teams.
Green Boom’s products are 100% biodegradable and made in the USA versus polypropylene, which is made overseas and non-biodegradable.
Available in industry-standard sized pillows, socks, and booms along with custom sizes, Green Boom’s products are made from patent-pending biomass up-cycling technologies that use sustainably sourced agricultural wastes and textiles. Led by a team with broad chemical engineering experience, Green Boom created a technology that converts renewable, biodegradable and low-value agricultural materials into water-repellent, oil-only absorbents.
For more information about Green Boom, please visit www.greenboom.com.
