South Carolina EMS Advisory Council to Meet June 10

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 4, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C.—The South Carolina EMS Advisory Council will meet Thursday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This will be a virtual meeting.

The proceedings will be available to the public via audio using the call-in information below:

The South Carolina EMS Advisory Council is legislatively established and acts as an advisory body for trauma care system development and provides technical support to DHEC in areas of trauma care system design, trauma standards, data collection and evaluation, performance improvement, trauma system funding, and evaluation of the trauma care system and trauma care programs.

The agenda is available on the South Carolina EMS Advisory Council to Meeting Event page, or as PDF.

For more information, click here or contact the DHEC Trauma Program at 803-545-4486.

