Facebook Announces Official Timeline for Trump Ban, Changes to Political Speech Rules

The door has been opened for former President Donald Trump to possibly return to Facebook, his main promotional platform he prefers – although he will have to wait two years (back to January 7), and he will have to undergo a review to decide whether he his accounts must recover.

The announcement comes as part of Facebook’s response to the latest ruling from its independent Supervision in connection with his decision to ban Trump in January, in the wake of the Capitol riot. Following the incident, in which Facebook says that Trump instigated and incited the violent uprising via social media, The Social Network Trump’s access to both Facebook and Instagram cut off, a punishment that has since been upheld.

Trump tries gain access to the platform again, and its 32 million Facebook followers, and the supervisory board gave Trump the opportunity to share his perspective on the ban as part of the review process.

And now, Facebook has announced the next steps it will take with regard to the findings of the supervisory board.

Here’s how Facebook’s rules around political leaders, and what they can share on Facebook, will change as a result.

First, Facebook will now implement clearly defined fines for suspensions, even those related to significant incidents that could lead to major social unrest.

As explained by Facebook:

“The [Oversight Board] has the open character of [Trump’s] suspension and states that “it is not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indefinite and standard penalty of indefinite suspension.” The council instructed us to review the decision and respond in a clear and proportionate manner, and made a number of recommendations on how we can improve our policies and processes. ‘

Based on this, Facebook has now set up a clear framework around future incidents, with increasing fines of up to two years for the most important offenses.

Given the nature of the Trump ban, Facebook places this incident in its ‘most serious’ category, meaning it has the most important punishment available. That’s why Trump is now banned for two years, effective from the date of initial suspension on 7 January.

But that does not definitely mean that Trump will be able to start posting again on January 7, 2023:

“At the end of this period, we will look at experts to determine whether the risk to public safety has receded. We will evaluate external factors, including cases of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other indications of civil unrest. If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety; we will extend the restriction for a certain period and continue to re-evaluate until the risk has expired. ‘

Trump could therefore return to Facebook in 2023, just in time for a re-election campaign, with the highest post in 2024. But Facebook may also decide that he still poses a significant risk to public debate.

And go on Trump’s official response according to today’s ruling, it looks like a strong possibility.

Despite all this, Trump continues with the narrative ‘elected election’ story, which first and foremost fueled the riots in the Capitol. Given this, there seems to be a very strong possibility that he will have trouble regaining access to Facebook even in 2023 – and without access to Facebook’s platform to use potential re-election promotions and campaign material, it will be a big blow to Trump’s chances, if he were to run for re-election in the next term.

Although Trump may return to the platform in two years’ time, it is not obvious that this will happen – in fact, you should now think that it will not be very likely.

But the most important point here is that Facebook has established clearer, more transparent rules about it and what the maximum fines will be in future, which is critical to ensure clearer guidance around its official processes.

In addition, Facebook also outlined more specific parameters about what politicians can say on the platform and how the rules apply to public figures, which was another point of contention.

So far, Facebook has allowed certain ‘newsworthy’ content that otherwise violates its rules to remain on its platform, for the sake of public debate and transparency.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook defend this approach in a speech to Georgetown in 2019 and explains that:

“I do not think it is right for a private company to censor politicians or the news in a democracy. […] We do this not to help politicians, but because we think people should see for themselves what politicians say. ‘

But now Facebook is judging it again.

In line with the Supervisory Board’s recommendations to establish clearer rules for all users, Facebook will now evaluate all content under the same parameters, even if it’s from a politician or public figure.

“We’re giving our newsworthiness grants to a small number of posts on our platform. We’re going to start publishing the rare cases when we apply them. If we judge the content for newsworthiness, we will not have the content posted by politicians otherwise from content posted by anyone else, instead we will just apply our newsworthiness balancing test in the same way to all content and measure whether the value of the public interest of the content outweighs the potential risk of harm by leaving it behind. “

Here is a little room for indulgence. As Facebook notes, it will still allow some releases under its’newsworthy content‘provisions. But the rules will now be much clearer around such and all users will get essentially the same fines and restrictions.

This is an important change in the approach, but the idea is that it will provide more transparency about the different ratings and decisions, to ensure that all users understand what is acceptable, and what is not, and what the penalties are. each case can be.

Will it prevent people from abusing the vast reach of Facebook’s platforms to spread distributed messages and maximize their own political interests?

No – in fact, if anything, the latest data suggests that more political regimes now recognize Facebook’s potential in this regard, and that they use the platform for domestic influence campaigns.

In some ways, it seems that the reliance on the Trump campaign on Facebook to expand its reach and messages has shone a lot on this kind of use, leading to more, smaller-scale attempts to manipulate voters.

The new rules of Facebook will play a role in providing more transparency around such situations, but the statistics indicate that it will be of constant concern, with the unparalleled reach of Facebook providing a great lure for politically affiliated groups around them. to promote messages.

Facebook is also well aware that these updates will not address all concerns:

‘We know that today’s decision is being criticized by many people from opposing sides of the political divide – but our task is to make a decision in as proportionate, equitable and transparent a manner as possible, in accordance with the instructions given. gave us the supervision. Council. “

In this respect, these are good changes that reflect that Facebook’s independent board does indeed have a significant influence on the company’s decisions, and that it will be a valuable voice from outside to guide its rules, even in the highly profiled cases. .

It was a major concern at the Supervisory Board, that it would be essentially a ‘toothless tiger’ and that Facebook would simply ignore the statements it did not like, to continue as usual.

But so far this has not been the case. Facebook has set up its independent experts and works in almost every way to adapt to their statements, providing much-needed input in its policy-making.

Because it should not amount to what Zuckerberg believes. On Facebook’s scale, it needs voices from outside the room.

And Facebook has reiterated that it needs to go even further:

“In the absence of frameworks agreed upon by democratically accountable legislators, the council’s model of independent and thoughtful deliberation is a strong one that ensures that important decisions are taken in as transparent and judicious a manner as possible. The Supervisory Board is not.” a substitute for regulation, and we continue to call for thoughtful regulation in this space. ‘

Yes, social media platforms need to be regulated in relation to what can and cannot be posted, and Facebook itself advocates for this. In this regard, the Trump decision underscores the value of independent oversight, and why broader decisions like these should apply to all platforms, by taking such decisions out of the hands of business leaders who have a clear interest, and that under the guidance of elected officials. officials.

It’s a more complicated journey, but the process here points to the value of outside perspective.