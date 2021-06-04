Lane Restrictions Next Week on Route 283 at the Landisville Interchange Project in Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – Nighttime lane restrictions will be in place next week on Route 283 at the widening and reconstruction project at the Route 722 (Landisville) Interchange in Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions of Route 283 from 9 PM to 6 AM Monday through Thursday nights, June 7 through June 10. This will allow the contractor to remove overhang jacks and underdeck shielding from the bridge spanning the highway.

Once this work is completed, two lanes of traffic will be open in both directions of Route 283.

The eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 remains closed as part of the project.

Those wishing to access Route 722 from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, merge onto Route 30, exit at the Fruitville Pike, and follow the signs directing them to westbound Route 283.

This work is part of a $18,467,109 contract awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018