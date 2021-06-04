AMD Radeon VII Graphics Card Review: Why Ethereum Mining Is More Profitable Than Bitcoin Mining
EINPresswire.com/ -- There are several key distinctions between Ethereum and Bitcoin mining, which stem from the fact that these two cryptocurrencies were created for quite different purposes. It might appear difficult to determine the differences between these cryptos at first glance, but dig a little deeper and you’ll see a stark contrast.
In several ways, Ethereum is different from Bitcoin. Ethereum is a decentralized software framework, for starters. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum has a headquarters and a well-known founder in Vitalik Buterin. Ethereum embraces a two-tiered system account structure that includes both private key, and contract-code accounts, the latter of which is well-known.
In recent times, Ethereum miners have made more money than Bitcoin miners. According to The Block’s Data Dashboard, Ethereum miners are currently earning about $77 million a day, relative to about $67 million earned by Bitcoin miners. The data is based on a seven-day moving average (7MDA).
The startup costs of mining Bitcoin are getting more expensive as a result of the ever increase Bitcoin mining difficulty. In today’s mining environment, you’ll need a large number of good quality ASIC miners to stay competitive.
AMD RADEON VII Graphics Card Description
AMD Radeon VII graphics card is a hardware with a low power consumption of 300W. The powerful graphics card is your ideal Ethereum mining hardware for the most demanding computational application.
This AMD’s most recent high-end graphics card is not just good at moving pixels in games, it also appears to be one of the best for Ethereum mining in terms of efficiency.
AMD RADEON VII VS. AMD RX Vega 64 VS. NVIDIA Titan V Graphics Cards
AMD Radeon VII can achieve a hash rate of 90MH/s without any tuning, according to VoskCoin. This is more than double the performance of the AMD RX Vega 64, and easily outperforms NVIDIA’s popular Titan V graphics card’s hash rate of 69MH/s.
AMD Radeon VII has one of the best motherboards for mining and can do even better if you’re willing to tweak the GPU. It also has a memory bandwidth of 1TB/s and 16GB of HBM2, compared to 484GB/s and 8GB of HBM2 on the older AMD RX Vega 64.
Most importantly, AMD Radeon VII is a far more power-efficient card, which lowers your operating costs when you’re mining 24 hours a day.
NVIDIA Titan V was once regarded as one of the best GPUs for cryptocurrency mining, with the ability to mine Ethereum twice as quickly as the AMD RX Vega 64.
AMD Radeon VII Graphics Card Price
The fact that the AMD Radeon VII outperforms Nvidia’s GPU in Ethereum mining is notable because, despite being a few years old, the Titan V only currently costs about $2,550 while AMD Radeon VII costs $1,780.00.
AMD Radeon VII graphics card is a much better buy for aspiring miners due to its lower cost and superior performance. Although cryptocurrency mining has recently declined in popularity, the release of this card, which provides such good results for such a low price, can persuade many people to restart their old mining rigs.
AMD Radeon VII Graphics Card Specifications and Features
Brand – XFX
Model – AMD Radeon VII
OS Compatibility – Windows
Streaming MultiProcessors – 3840
Hash Rate – 90MH/s
Total Memory Bandwidth – up to 1024GB/s
Thermal Design Power – 300W
Recommended Power Supply – 750W
Connectors – 3 x Display Port, 1 x HDMI
Memory Interface – 4096-Bit
Thermal Threshold – 91°C
Transistor Count – 13.2 Billion
Triple fan cooling
Why It Matters: The High Profits From Ethereum Mining
Ethereum miners make money in a variety of ways. Partly due to the network’s record-high transaction costs, as well as the rise in the cryptocurrency’s price.
The network’s soaring transaction/gas fees has also been an important contributing factor. Transaction fees accounted for more than 40% of Ethereum miners’ revenue in April, although this is expected to improve after the July implementation of EIP-1559.
According to the EIP 1599, there will be two fees starting from July: a base fee and an inclusion fee or tip for miners. Only the inclusion fee will go to the miners, while the base fee will be burned. The EIP’s ultimate aim is to lower transaction fees for consumers.
In 2021, Ethereum miners will continue to be rewarded handsomely for their efforts, as the smart contract blockchain network moves closer to abandoning its proof of work consensus in favor of the proof of stake mechanism.
Most of the cryptocurrency space has had a fantastic few months, with the likes of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and a variety of other altcoins seeing massive increases in value. The cryptocurrency mining ecosystem has gained directly from the increased number of transactions and users.
Conclusion
Ethereum miners have made a lot of money because of the popularity of decentralized finance projects that operate on Ethereum’s blockchain. The Ethereum blockchain has seen a surge in transaction volumes and operation as a result of these various DeFi networks, resulting in skyrocketing fees and longer processing times.
As a result, Ethereum miners earned over $830 million in January 2021, the highest amount since the first few weeks of 2018 and after the spectacular highs of December 2017.
While Bitcoin is the most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, BTC miners are not as profitable as Ethereum miners.
Though mining Ethereum is currently lucrative, current miners and potential entrants must be mindful of the initial barriers to entry.
Despite the fact that the digital asset has returned over 480 percent year to date, its most ardent supporters and community claim that the rally has much further to go.
Francisco Campoverde
